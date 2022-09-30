Ponniyin Selvan LEAKED online: Chiyaan Vikram, Aishwarya Rai's film is out on Filmyzilla, Telegram and more

Mani Ratnam's film Ponniyin Selvan - 1 is unfortunately available for free download and streaming online in full HD.

The day before Ponniyin Selvan 1 opens in theatres on September 30, it gets leaked online. The movie has generated a lot of anticipation, and fans are eager to see the visual spectacular on a big screen, as seen by advance booking.



The historical drama features Chiyaan Vikram, Karthi, Aishwarya Rai Bachchan, Trisha Krishnan, and others. However, according to rumours, Ponniyin Selvan - 1 was pirated online within a few hours after it opened in theatres and is now available for free download and streaming in full HD on sites like Filmywap, 123Movies, 123Moviierulz, Filmyzilla, and more.

However, the Ponniyin Selvan crew has already begun to take the required precautions to ensure it does not become a victim of this online piracy and that there are no negative repercussions on the Ponniyin Selvan opening day and opening weekend box office collections.

In order to take the required and prompt action against the criminals, the producers have invited the fans to band together in their battle and to report everything related to the film's anti-piracy partners. According to the Copyright Act of 1957, piracy is illegal.



Asianet News has been consistently advising readers not to view content on these pirate sites but instead to only watch content in theatres and on authorised OTT platforms because it has an impact on a film's revenue.

In addition, Ponniyin Selvan, released in theatres with Vikram Vedha in various languages, has reportedly suffered a similar fate. Vikram Vedha is available for free download and streaming online in full HD as well. We hope the creators quickly take steps to prohibit these sites.



Talking about the film:

The movie follows Vandhiyathevan as he makes his way to visit with some of the most significant individuals in the Chola realm to deliver the messages for the crown prince. The political drama from the tenth century stays loyal to the source book. In the 1950s, Kalki wrote Ponniyin Selvan as a five-part series.

The prince of Vallam, Vandhiyathevan, is portrayed by Karthi. A few generations prior to his period, his dynasty lost its territory and splendour.

