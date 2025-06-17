Actor Jaideep Ahlawat and his wife, Jyoti Hooda, have purchased another luxury apartment in Mumbai's Andheri West. The couple reportedly spent crores on the new property, adding to their real estate portfolio in the city

Jaideep Ahlawat bought another luxury apartment: Popular Bollywood actor Jaideep Ahlawat, known for his powerful acting, is in the news again. This time, it's for a luxurious purchase. Jaideep and his wife, Jyoti Hooda, have bought a luxury apartment in Andheri West, Mumbai, worth crores. Notably, the couple had purchased another apartment in the same society in May this year.

Jaideep's new apartment worth crores

According to media reports, Jaideep bought this apartment for 10 crores and registered it in June 2025. He paid 60 lakh rupees in stamp duty and 30,000 rupees as registration fees. The apartment spans 1,950 square feet and comes with two car parking spaces. In just two months, Jaideep and Jyoti have invested a total of 20 crore rupees in the Mumbai real estate market.

Fans have been reacting to the news, with some pointing out that the amount Jaideep spent on the apartment could build 15 to 20 houses for an average person.

Jaideep Ahlawat's Work Front

Jaideep Ahlawat made his Bollywood debut in 2010 with the film Khatta Meetha, playing the role of a villain. He has since appeared in films like Raees, Raazi, Paatal Lok, Maharaja, Jaane Jaan, Sandeep Aur Pinky Faraar, Ajeeb Daastaans, Three of Us, An Action Hero, Commando: A One Man Army, and Gangs of Wasseypur. He was last seen in the Netflix film Chor Nikal Ke Bhaga with Yami Gautam and Sunny Kaushal.