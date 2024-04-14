Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    Poila Boisakh and Vishu 2024: Bengali girl Mouni Roy, Malayali boy Suraj Nambiar celebrate New Year in style

    First Published Apr 14, 2024, 4:38 PM IST

    Bollywood actress Mouni Roy and her husband, Suraj Nambiar, looked elegant in white and gold clothes. The actress also adorned her hair with a necklace of mogra flowers.

    article_image1

    Photo Courtesy: Instagram

    Actress Mouni Roy posted photos from her Poila Baisakh and Vishu celebrations with hubby Suraj Nambiar.

    article_image2

    Photo Courtesy: Instagram

    Mouni took to Instagram, posting many photos of herself and Suraj dressed in cultural garb and writing in Bengali, "Greetings and love for the happy new year."

    article_image3

    Photo Courtesy: Instagram

    The duo looked elegant as they wore white and gold attire. The actress accessorised her hair with a strand of mogra flowers and wore gold jewellery. 

    article_image4

    Vishu, or Poila Baisakh, is a harvest festival that marks the beginning of the new year. It is commemorated by Hindus, who celebrate it with great enthusiasm. While the southerners celebrate Vishu, Poila Baisakh commemorates the Bengali New Year.

    article_image5

    People clean and adorn their houses to welcome Goddess Lakshmi and Lord Ganesha. The main door is decorated with alpona, an artwork made of rice and flour.

    article_image6

    People put on new clothes and go to the temple to seek benediction. This day is also celebrated with numerous artistic and cultural acts. Traditional foods are cooked both at home and in restaurants. 

    article_image7

    Photo Courtesy: Instagram

    Mouni married Suraj in Goa in January 2022. The couple held two ceremonies based on Bengali and South Indian traditions.

