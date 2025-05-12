Piper to Hair Love: 8 animated short-films you can watch with kids
Here are 8 short animated films perfect for kids and families. Each tells a heartwarming story with powerful themes like love, courage, and kindness—ideal for a quick, meaningful watch together
Discover 8 delightful short animated films to enjoy with kids. These touching, funny, and beautifully crafted stories spark imagination and teach gentle life lessons in just a few minutes
One Small Step
A young Chinese-American girl dreams of becoming an astronaut. With touching visuals and no dialogue, it celebrates perseverance, family support, and the power of dreaming big.
The Present
A boy more interested in video games receives a special gift—a three-legged puppy. This heartwarming short gently explores empathy, acceptance, and self-discovery.
Hair Love
A father struggles to style his daughter’s hair for the first time. This Oscar-winning short beautifully celebrates Black hair, family bonds, and parental love.
Piper
A young sandpiper bird learns to overcome his fear of the ocean. With stunning animation, it shows resilience, growth, and the wonders of nature through a bird's-eye view.
Snack Attack
An elderly woman suspects a young man of stealing her cookies at a train station. A humorous and touching twist reveals themes of assumptions, kindness, and understanding.
The Dam Keeper
In a world of darkness, a young pig maintains a dam that protects his town. A powerful story about loneliness, bullying, and quiet heroism, told with rich, painterly visuals.
Soar
A girl helps a tiny pilot fix his aircraft so he can return to the skies. This charming tale highlights cooperation, creativity, and the joy of helping others.
Partly Cloudy
Clouds create babies for storks to deliver—but one cloud makes dangerous creatures. A sweet and funny Pixar short about friendship, perseverance, and unconditional support.