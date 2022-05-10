Pictures: Nusrat Jahan flaunts her sexy-toned abs in bikini top; see her latest Instagram post

Bengali actress and TMC MP Nusrat Jahan spices up the oomph game at the beach; check out her latest Instagram pictures

Bengali actress Nusrat Jahan represents the Trinamool Congress in the Lok Sabha from the Basirhat seat. She is allegedly married to actor Yash Dasgupta, and both are parents of a baby boy.



Nusrat Jahan is a very talented actress who never disappoints her fans. She can light up your screen with her breathtaking appearance and pleasant demeanour.



The Tollywood actress has enchanted her Instagram followers once again. In the pictures, she looks summer-ready, wearing some stunning beachwear.



Nusrat Jahan shared a series of photos in a breezy co-ord outfit, making her followers drool over her beauty.



Nusrat Jahan's bralette appearance is enough to kill, and she appears to be having a great time at the beach this summer.



Nusrat's fans have swamped her comment section with love, crown, and fire emojis. Nusrat did not specify when or where the photo was shot, but she appears to be very lovely.

Nusrat Jahan's social media game is always on point, and her sense of style has never failed to wow.