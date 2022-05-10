Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    Pictures: Nusrat Jahan flaunts her sexy-toned abs in bikini top; see her latest Instagram post

    First Published May 10, 2022, 6:45 PM IST

    Bengali actress and TMC MP Nusrat Jahan spices up the oomph game at the beach; check out her latest Instagram pictures 

    Bengali actress Nusrat Jahan represents the Trinamool Congress in the Lok Sabha from the Basirhat seat. She is allegedly married to actor Yash Dasgupta, and both are parents of a baby boy.
     

    Nusrat Jahan is a very talented actress who never disappoints her fans. She can light up your screen with her breathtaking appearance and pleasant demeanour. 
     

    The Tollywood actress has enchanted her Instagram followers once again. In the pictures, she looks summer-ready, wearing some stunning beachwear. 
     

    Nusrat Jahan shared a series of photos in a breezy co-ord outfit, making her followers drool over her beauty. 
     

    Nusrat Jahan's bralette appearance is enough to kill, and she appears to be having a great time at the beach this summer.
     

    Nusrat's fans have swamped her comment section with love, crown, and fire emojis. Nusrat did not specify when or where the photo was shot, but she appears to be very lovely.

    Nusrat Jahan's social media game is always on point, and her sense of style has never failed to wow. Also Read: Cannes 2022: Deepika Padukone on jury duty, representing India (Pictures)

    Nusrat's style progression has been very spectacular, whether it's establishing new trends in her elegant saree or making any guy weak in the knees with her breathtaking bikini appearances. Also Read: Who is Orhan Awatramani? Meet Janhvi Kapoor’s rumoured boyfriend

    Follow Us:
    Download App:
    • android
    • ios

    RELATED STORIES

    Malayalam superstar Mohanlal released the first look poster of 'Headmaster' RBA

    Malayalam superstar Mohanlal released the first look poster of 'Headmaster'

    Here is what Priyanka Chopra Jonas is up to after her daughter arrives home drb

    Here's what Priyanka Chopra Jonas is up to after her daughter arrives home

    Santoor legend Pandit Shivkumar Sharma passes away at 84 drb

    Santoor legend Pandit Shivkumar Sharma no more; PM Modi pays tribute

    Is Vivek Agnihotri's The Kashmir Files ban in Singapore? Read details RBA

    Is Vivek Agnihotri's The Kashmir Files ban in Singapore? Read details

    KGF Chapter 2 in South Korea: Yash's film becomes first Kannada movie to be screened in Seoul RBA

    KGF Chapter 2 in South Korea: Yash's film becomes first Kannada movie to be screened in Seoul

    Recent Stories

    NEET PG 2022 examination: Supreme Court agrees for urgent hearing

    NEET PG 2022 exam: Supreme Court agrees for urgent hearing

    IRCTC brings new rule for online ticket booking; know details here - adt

    IRCTC brings new rule for online ticket booking; know details here

    Indian Premier League, IPL 2022, LSG vs GT, Lucknow Super Giants-Gujarat Titans, Fantasy Prediction: Tips, Playing XI-ayh

    IPL 2022, LSG vs GT Fantasy Prediction: Tips, Playing XI and more as playoffs battle intensifies

    football After Madrid drama, PSG star Mbappe takes flight back to Paris; fans remain clueless snt

    After Madrid drama, PSG star Mbappe takes flight back to Paris; fans remain clueless

    Lock Upp winner Munawar Faruqui to be a part of Bigg Boss OTT Khatron Ke Khiladi drb

    Lock-Upp winner Munawar Faruqui to be a part of Bigg Boss OTT, Khatron Ke Khiladi?

    Recent Videos

    Ranbir Kapoor, Abhishek Bachchan have turned matchmakers for Kartik Aaryan; watch - gps

    Ranbir Kapoor, Abhishek Bachchan have turned matchmakers for Kartik Aaryan; watch

    Video Icon
    Indian Premier League, IPL 2022, Mumbai Indians vs Kolkata Knight Riders: Obviously, MI is not going to be able to make the playoffs - Daniel Sams-ayh

    IPL 2022: "Obviously, MI is not going to be able to make the playoffs" - Daniel Sams

    Video Icon
    AAP in power Khalistani activities have surged in Punjab BJP gcw

    On Khalistan flag incident in Himachal, BJP takes sharp dig at Kejriwal's AAP

    Video Icon
    Gyanvapi mosque survey blocked; commission returns

    Gyanvapi mosque survey blocked; commission returns

    Video Icon
    Watch Tornado hits Assam's Barpeta district

    WATCH: Tornado hits Assam’s Barpeta district

    Video Icon