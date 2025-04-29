An old TV commercial featuring Puneeth Rajkumar and Tamannaah Bhatia has resurfaced on social media, going viral among fans. The ad is bringing back emotional memories of the beloved Kannada star, leaving fans nostalgic.

Kannada's beloved star, Karnataka Ratna Puneeth Rajkumar, may have left Kannadigas a few years ago, but he remains in Kannadigas' hearts. Appu has fans worldwide, drawn not only to his films but also to his social work. He starred in 25 films and gifted the documentary Gandhada Gudi to Kannadigas before his untimely demise.

Puneeth Rajkumar shared the screen with some of the biggest names from Kannada and other film industries. The gorgeous Trisha was one of his leading ladies, while the now-phenomenal Rashmika Mandanna also starred alongside him. But here’s the real surprise: Tamannaah Bhatia, the Baahubali-fame actress who’s made waves in Bollywood and Tollywood, also featured with Puneeth. But hold on, before you start guessing the film, it wasn’t a film at all!

Tamannaah Bhatia and Puneeth Rajkumar starred together in a TV commercial! This ad, which was quite popular a few years ago, is now making its rounds on social media and quickly going viral among Puneeth’s fans. It’s impossible to ignore how this ad brings back waves of nostalgia for the beloved star. While fans never truly forget their favourite celebrities, certain moments seem to bring those memories rushing back even stronger.

Puneeth Rajkumar’s wife, Ashwini Puneeth Rajkumar, now manages PRK Productions, the production house he founded. Under her leadership, the company continues to create TV series, short films, and movies, carrying forward Puneeth’s legacy. Ashwini follows in the footsteps of her mother-in-law, the legendary Parvathamma Rajkumar.