    Pictures: Kourtney Kardashian is now Kourtney Travis 'Barker'; check out Kravis' Italian wedding

    First Published May 23, 2022, 8:18 AM IST

    The wedding, which Italian fashion company Dolce & Gabbana sponsored, is the third time Kourtney Kardashian, 43 and Blink-182 musician Travis, 46, have gotten married.

    After being married in Las Vegas in April 2022 and then getting legally married in a courthouse discreetly in Santa Barbara, Kourtney Kardashian and Travis Barker got hitched again on Sunday, May 22 in a beautiful Italian wedding ceremony with all of their friends and family in attendance.
     

    The pair celebrated their third wedding anniversary in a castle in Portofino, Italy, with industry A-listers in attendance. Kourtney, 43, looked stunning in a form-hugging minidress that accentuated her lean legs and clung to her curvy body as she married the musician, 46, in an outdoor ceremony at the historic Castello Brown stronghold.

    A jet black tresses were swept up in an exquisite updo, and she donned her Dolce & Gabbana gown with corset detailing a dramatic lacy skirt, and a billowing train.

    The gorgeous headgear was embellished with flower embroidery and included a picture of the Virgin Mary on the trailing veil, which trailed over Kourtney's lovely bun. Travis, 46, was seen negotiating his way through the floral arrangements into the garden venue wearing a stylish dark suit with a white shirt and his renowned bald tattooed head plainly apparent.

    Alabama Barker, who attended the wedding with her brother Landon and Barker's stepdaughter Atiana De La Hoya, tweeted photos from the event. The bride's family was also in attendance, as the Kardashians and Jenners all came to the nation to see Kourtney walk down the aisle for the first time.

    Mason, 12, Penelope, 9, and Reign, 7, Kourtney's children with ex Scott Disick, were also present at the wedding after being angry that they were not invited to her spectacular engagement. Though Disick was apparently not invited, he was not present at the gathering.
     

    Meanwhile, the other sisters looked stunning in Dolce & Gabbana pieces in the days leading up to the wedding, as Khloe and Kylie shared their OOTDs on Instagram. Kris Jenner, 66, wore a pale pink gown with billowing sleeves and looked every inch the pleased mother as she walked behind her daughter. Also Read: 'Nick Jonas married in the wrong country'; Pakistanis once insulted Priyanka Chopra

    Alabama shared a photo with the bride while both flashed gorgeous pouts to the camera on her Instagram stories, as well as a video of the pair at the top of the aisle performing the wedding ceremonies. Also Read:11 bikini pictures of Mia Khalifa go viral; model dons see-through monokini

