'Nick Jonas married in the wrong country'; Pakistanis once insulted Priyanka Chopra

Many Pakistanis believe Nick Jonas, an international singer, married in the wrong country. They made derogatory remarks.

When Pakistani actress Mehwish Hayat published a photo of herself and Nick Jonas on social media a few years ago, Pakistani fans of the stars were ecstatic to see them together.



The photo was taken at the Arthur Ashe Stadium in New York during the US Open Men's Semi-Final match between Rafael Nadal and Matteo Berrettini. Mehwish wrote, "Guess who I ran into at the US Open Men's Semi Finals in New York! One thing we both agreed on was that we were both rooting for @rafaelnadal !@nickjonas @usopen @emirates."

Priyanka Chopra, Nick Jonas' actress-wife, was the victim of snarky remarks on the photo. Some speculated that the Sucker singer married in the wrong country. One wrote, "He must be thinking he married in the wrong country," another user penned, "Ask him is Priyanka done venting." Another user wrote "And when he got home, Priyanka vented to him ‘are you done embarrassing yourself’.”



Mehwish Hayat also accused Priyanka Chopra of "encouraging nuclear war against Pakistan." Mehwish had accused Priyanka Chopra of encouraging war despite being goodwill brand ambassador of the UN. Priyanka should not be using her voice to legitimise a dictatorship opposed to the principles she purports to espouse, Mehwish wrote for CNN.



Nick Jonas and Priyanka Chopra are one of the most adored celebrity couples. Since the beginning of their relationship, they had established important pair goals. The pair continues to spoil each other with presents even after four years of marriage. Nick Jonas recently gave his ladylove a supercool ride, which Priyanka can be seen enjoying.

Priyanka Chopra recently shared a photo from the set of Citadel on her Instagram account. The Text For You actress was seen posing in the uber-cool automobile in a light-coloured ensemble. The statement put on Priyanka Chopra's bike, however, drew our attention. Mrs Jonas, it read. Sharing the photo on her Instagram, PeeCee wrote, "Now that's a ride… thank you @nickjonas always helping me with my cool quotient #besthusbandever #setlife #citadel".