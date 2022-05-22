Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    'Nick Jonas married in the wrong country'; Pakistanis once insulted Priyanka Chopra

    First Published May 22, 2022, 2:18 PM IST

    Many Pakistanis believe Nick Jonas, an international singer, married in the wrong country. They made derogatory remarks.

    When Pakistani actress Mehwish Hayat published a photo of herself and Nick Jonas on social media a few years ago, Pakistani fans of the stars were ecstatic to see them together.
     

    The photo was taken at the Arthur Ashe Stadium in New York during the US Open Men's Semi-Final match between Rafael Nadal and Matteo Berrettini. Mehwish wrote, "Guess who I ran into at the US Open Men's Semi Finals in New York! One thing we both agreed on was that we were both rooting for @rafaelnadal !@nickjonas @usopen @emirates."

    Priyanka Chopra, Nick Jonas' actress-wife, was the victim of snarky remarks on the photo. Some speculated that the Sucker singer married in the wrong country. One wrote, "He must be thinking he married in the wrong country," another user penned, "Ask him is Priyanka done venting." Another user wrote "And when he got home, Priyanka vented to him ‘are you done embarrassing yourself’.”
     

    Mehwish Hayat also accused Priyanka Chopra of "encouraging nuclear war against Pakistan." Mehwish had accused Priyanka Chopra of encouraging war despite being goodwill brand ambassador of the UN. Priyanka should not be using her voice to legitimise a dictatorship opposed to the principles she purports to espouse, Mehwish wrote for CNN. 
     

    Nick Jonas and Priyanka Chopra are one of the most adored celebrity couples. Since the beginning of their relationship, they had established important pair goals. The pair continues to spoil each other with presents even after four years of marriage. Nick Jonas recently gave his ladylove a supercool ride, which Priyanka can be seen enjoying.

    Priyanka Chopra recently shared a photo from the set of Citadel on her Instagram account. The Text For You actress was seen posing in the uber-cool automobile in a light-coloured ensemble. The statement put on Priyanka Chopra's bike, however, drew our attention. Mrs Jonas, it read. Sharing the photo on her Instagram, PeeCee wrote, “Now that’s a ride… thank you @nickjonas always helping me with my cool quotient #besthusbandever #setlife #citadel”. Also Read: Deepika Padukone looked stunning in bodycon black gown (Pictures)

    After birthing Priyanka's daughter Malti Marie, who spent over 100 days in the NICU before rejoining her parents, Priyanka has begun shooting for her forthcoming series Citadel. Also Read: Why was Madonna banned from Instagram Live? Here's what singer has to say

    Follow Us:
    Download App:
    • android
    • ios

    RELATED STORIES

    This is how Britishers divided us': Akshay Kumar on the North-South debate RBA

    'This is how Britishers divided us': Akshay Kumar on the North-South debate

    Why was Madonna banned from Instagram Live? Here's what singer has to say RBA

    Why was Madonna banned from Instagram Live? Here's what singer has to say

    Deepika Padukone looked stunning in bodycon black gown (Pictures) RBA

    Deepika Padukone looked stunning in bodycon black gown (Pictures)

    Is all well between Salman Khan and Aayush Sharma drb

    Is all well between Salman Khan and Aayush Sharma?

    No agenda it was an opinion Kichcha Sudeepa after PM Modi plea on language row drb

    'No agenda, it was an opinion...' Kichcha Sudeepa after PM Modi's plea on language row

    Recent Stories

    football The adventure goes on says Kylian Mbappe after celebrating new PSG contract with hat-trick snt

    The adventure goes on, says Mbappe after celebrating new PSG contract with hat-trick

    This is how Britishers divided us': Akshay Kumar on the North-South debate RBA

    'This is how Britishers divided us': Akshay Kumar on the North-South debate

    PM Modi's 6-point Japan visit plan, a meeting with Joe Biden on cards

    PM Modi's 6-point Japan visit plan, a meeting with Joe Biden on cards

    Why was Madonna banned from Instagram Live? Here's what singer has to say RBA

    Why was Madonna banned from Instagram Live? Here's what singer has to say

    PHOTOS India gears up for International Yoga Day 2022

    PHOTOS: India gears up for International Yoga Day 2022

    Recent Videos

    It is confidence, not arrogance S Jaishankar hits back at Rahul Gandhi

    'It's confidence, not arrogance...' Jaishankar hits back at Rahul Gandhi

    Video Icon
    IPL 2022, Indian Premier League: MI Mumbai Indians did not have that killer instinct to close games off - Mahela Jayawardene-ayh

    IPL 2022: "MI didn't have that killer instinct to close games off" - Mahela Jayawardene

    Video Icon
    Watch Students of prestigious Bengaluru girls' school in a brawl

    Watch: Students of prestigious Bengaluru girls' school in a brawl

    Video Icon
    New 'Made in India' anti-ship missile test-fired from Seaking 42B

    New 'Made in India' anti-ship missile tested from Seaking 42B

    Video Icon
    Thunderstorm heavy rain slam Bengaluru, Orange alert for Wednesday

    Thunderstorm, heavy rain slam Bengaluru, Orange alert for Wednesday

    Video Icon