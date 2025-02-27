(PHOTOS) Who is Kangana Sharma? Meet actress who is making headlines, also favourite of paparazzi

Kangana Sharma, an Indian model and actress, is famous for her daring photographs, viral videos, and work on Great Grand Masti and The Kapil Sharma Show. 

article_image1
Author
Richa Barua
Published: Feb 27, 2025, 2:00 PM IST

Kangana Sharma, well-known for her Great Grand Masti and The Kapil Sharma Show roles, recently looked stunning in black in Mumbai. She was born in 1989 and currently has 2.9 million Instagram followers.

budget 2025
article_image2

Kangana has made headlines not only for her job but also for her daring dress choices. Her recent outings in Mumbai have prompted internet conversations, with many commenting on her provocative dresses.

article_image3

On Wednesday, she drew everyone's attention when she appeared in a beautiful black attire. Unfazed by the attention, she talked boldly with the paparazzi. A video of the incident rapidly went viral, prompting conflicting reactions from fans and detractors alike.

article_image4

Kangana began her Bollywood career with Great Grand Masti and then found television popularity with series like The Kapil Sharma Show and Tu Sooraj Main Saanjh, Piyaji. According to sources, after suffering a personal setback, Kangana took a hiatus to reconsider her profession. She later changed herself and rose to prominence on social media due to her outgoing and confident personality.

article_image5

Kangana, born in Mumbai in 1989, has lately starred in the music album Tere Jism 2 and the hit TV drama Tu Sooraj Main Saanjh. With over 2.8 million Instagram followers, she routinely posts updates and breathtaking photographs on her page.

article_image6

Kangana experienced personal hardships while she struggled to establish herself in the film industry. In an interview, as reported by DNA, Kangana remarked, "In 2019, I met Yogesh, whom I eventually married. However, despite meeting him multiple times, I did not want to marry him. There were two causes behind this. The first was that I was the sole earner in my household, and my brother was extremely little. The second reason was that neither my mother nor my sister's marriage went smoothly.

article_image7

Kangana Sharma

Her early career included cinema and television roles, demonstrating her flexibility. However, a personal tragedy forced Kangana to rethink her profession and redefine herself. Her brazen online presence made her a viral internet star after this makeover.

