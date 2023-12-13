Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    Photos: Vikrant Massey throws baby shower for wife Sheetal Thakur; check out the funny cake

    First Published Dec 13, 2023, 9:44 AM IST

    Bollywood actor Vikrant Massey and wife Sheetal Thakur are expecting their first child. Sheetal posted pictures from her baby shower on social media for her fans and followers.

    article_image1

    Photo Courtesy: Instagram

    Vikrant Massey and Sheetal Thakur are overjoyed as they anticipate the birth of their bundle of joy. The expecting parents recently organised a baby shower for their close friends and relatives.
     

    article_image2

    Photo Courtesy: Instagram

    Sheetal Thakur gave her Instagram followers exclusive access to the momentous occasion on Tuesday. “Life is about to become even more adorable.

    article_image3

    Photo Courtesy: Instagram

    Here are some moments from my baby shower. #hatchingsoon,” wrote the mom-to-be, along with a series of photos.

    article_image4

    Sheetal Thakur picked a comfortable and stylish look for the event. She wore an elegant olive gown, while Vikrant Massey wore a white suit with a baby-pink shirt. The couple's bright grins and passionate expressions were captured in several photos taken at the occasion.

    article_image5

    Photo Courtesy: Instagram

    Vikrant and Sheetal enjoyed a touching moment in one photo, while another featured a cake with the phrase "hatching soon." There was also a "wishing tree for baby browning". The baby shower was full of laughter, games, and treasured moments shared with friends and family.

    article_image6

    Photo Courtesy: Instagram

    Vikrant Massey and Sheetal Thakur revealed they were expecting their first child in September of this year. The pair shared their enthusiasm for the next chapter of their life on their respective Instagram pages. "New beginnings," said the announcement post. We are anticipating. "Baby due in 2024."
     

    article_image7

    Photo Courtesy: Instagram

    After many years of dating, Vikrant Massey and Sheetal Thakur married in February 2022, capping off their love journey. Vikrant expressed, “Saal saalo ka ye safar aaj saat janmo mein badal gaya. Is safar me humara saath dene ke liye bahut bahut shukriya. Sheetal evam Vikrant. 18.02.2022 (Our seven-years journey has turned into a bond for seven lives. Thank you very much for being with us. Sheetal and Vikrant).”

    article_image8

    Photo Courtesy: Instagram

    Vikrant Massey and Sheetal Thakur also shared the screen space in filmmakers Ektaa Kapoor's popular series Broken But Beautiful.

    Follow Us:
    Download App:
    • android
    • ios

    RELATED STORIES

    Suniel Shetty on his son-in-law KL Rahul getting trolled after World Cup loss: 'Hurts me 100 times more..' RKK

    Suniel Shetty on his son-in-law KL Rahul getting trolled after World Cup loss: 'Hurts me 100 times more..'

    'Brooklyn Nine-Nine' star Andre Braugher passes away at 61 RKK

    'Brooklyn Nine-Nine' star Andre Braugher passes away at 61

    Bigg Boss 17: Munawar Faruqui takes over yesterday's episode as makers organise special stand-up show RKK

    Bigg Boss 17: Munawar Faruqui takes over yesterday's episode as makers organise special stand-up show

    Shah Rukh Khan wishes Rajinikanth on his 73rd birthday, 'just one of many Rajini fans' RKK

    Shah Rukh Khan wishes Rajinikanth on his 73rd birthday, 'just one of many Rajini fans'

    Sukesh Chandrasekhar to propose his 'sherni' Jacqueline Fernandez again for life; misses having wine with her ATG

    Sukesh Chandrasekhar to propose his 'sherni' Jacqueline Fernandez again for life; misses having wine with her

    Recent Stories

    Mansoor Ali Khan files defamation case against Trisha and other actors rkn

    Mansoor Ali Khan files defamation case against Trisha and other actors

    NIA raids several locations in Bengaluru over terror conspiracy probe vkp

    BREAKING: NIA raids several locations in Bengaluru over terror conspiracy probe

    Kerala Lottery Results Fifty Fifty FF-76 December 13 2023: Check winning ticket, prize money and more anr

    Kerala Lottery Results Fifty Fifty FF-76 December 13 2023: Who will win first prize worth Rs 1 crore today?

    Suniel Shetty on his son-in-law KL Rahul getting trolled after World Cup loss: 'Hurts me 100 times more..' RKK

    Suniel Shetty on his son-in-law KL Rahul getting trolled after World Cup loss: 'Hurts me 100 times more..'

    Bihar shocker: Pregnant woman dies after husband sets her on fire for carrying female fetus AJR

    Bihar shocker: Pregnant woman dies after husband sets her on fire for carrying female fetus

    Recent Videos

    Brand Bengaluru exposed: Another white-topping road collapses near Ulsoor Lake, Traffic diverted (WATCH) vkp

    Brand Bengaluru exposed: Another white-topping road collapses near Ulsoor Lake, Traffic diverted (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    Meet Captain Fatima Wasim, the first woman medical officer posted at world's highesr battlefield Siachen

    Meet Captain Fatima Wasim, the 1st woman medical officer posted at world’s highest battlefield Siachen (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    Liberating PoK the only unfinished agenda now: VHP chief Alok Kumar after SC verdict on Article 370

    Liberating PoK the only unfinished agenda now: VHP chief Alok Kumar after SC verdict on Article 370 (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    Exclusive MasterChef India 8': Winner Mohammed Aashiq reveals his favourite cuisine [WATCH]

    'Exclusive MasterChef India 8': Winner Mohammed Aashiq reveals his favourite cuisine [WATCH]

    Video Icon
    Exclusive 'MasterChef India 8': Mohammed Aashiq gives a sneak peak on his journey of winning the coveted title ATG

    Exclusive 'MasterChef India 8': Mohammed Aashiq gives a sneak peak on his journey of winning the coveted title

    Video Icon