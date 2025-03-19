user
PHOTOS: Vicky Kaushal, Anupam Kher, and other celebs attend Ayan Mukerji's father’s prayer meet

Bollywood stars paid tribute at the prayer meet of director Ayan Mukerji's father, Deb Mukherjee. Many celebs including Vicky Kaushal and Anupam Kher attended.

Nancy Tiwari
Published: Mar 19, 2025, 9:41 AM IST

Deb Mukherjee Prayer Meet Photos: Director Ayan Mukerji's father and actor Deb Mukherjee passed away on March 14, 2025, in Mumbai. On Tuesday (March 18), his prayer meet was held in Mumbai, in which many Bollywood celebs attended and paid tribute to him. See who all attended the memorial service in the photos...

Filmmaker Ayan Mukerji attended his father Deb Mukherjee’s prayer meet, reflecting on his loss and paying heartfelt tribute to his late father’s legacy.

 


Vicky Kaushal, recently seen in Chhava, arrived at the prayer meet to pay tribute to the late actor Deb Mukherjee, honoring his contributions to cinema.

 

Musician Anu Malik paid his respects to Deb Mukherjee by attending the prayer meet, acknowledging the actor’s significant impact on the film industry.

Producer Siddharth Roy Kapur attended Deb Mukherjee’s prayer meet, paying his respects to the late actor's contributions to cinema.

 

Veteran actor Anupam Kher honored Deb Mukherjee’s legacy by attending his prayer meet, offering heartfelt tributes to the iconic actor.

 

Director Imtiaz Ali paid tribute to Deb Mukherjee by attending his prayer meet, reflecting on the actor's significant influence on the industry.

Late Shashi Kapoor’s son Kunal Kapoor attended Deb Mukherjee’s prayer meet with his son Zahan, honoring the actor’s legacy.

 

Actor Deepak Parashar paid his respects to Deb Mukherjee by attending his prayer meet, remembering the actor’s contributions.

 

Producer Bhushan Kumar attended Deb Mukherjee’s prayer meet, paying tribute to the late actor's impactful career in cinema.

Vicky Kaushal's father and stunt director Sham Kaushal was also seen at Deb Mukherjee's prayer meet.

 

Musician and filmmaker Vishal Bhardwaj arrived at the prayer meet, paying tribute to Deb Mukherjee's remarkable legacy in cinema.

 

'Aashiqui 2' fame actor Aditya Roy Kapur paid tribute to Ayan Mukerji's father by attending his prayer meet.

TV actor and host Arjun Bijlani attended Deb Mukherjee’s memorial service, honoring the late actor’s contributions to the entertainment industry.

