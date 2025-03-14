Ayan Mukerji's father Deb Mukherjee's funeral: Kajol, Jaya Bachchan, Alia Bhatt, and more celebs spotted

Ayan Mukerji's Father, Deb Mukherjee, passed away on Holi. His funeral was held at the Pawan Hans crematorium in Juhu. Bollywood celebs arrived to pay their last respects.

article_image1
Author
Nancy Tiwari
Published: Mar 14, 2025, 5:02 PM IST

Ranbir Kapoor and Kajol at Deb Mukherjee's funeral.

Bollywood director Ayan Mukerji's father, Deb Mukherjee, passed away on Friday, Holi. His funeral was held at Pawan Hans Crematorium. Ranbir Kapoor was there to support his friend. Kajol was also present.

article_image2

Kajol couldn't hold back her tears at her uncle Deb Mukherjee's funeral.

Kajol couldn't hold back her tears at the funeral of Ayan Mukerji's father, Deb Mukherjee. Deb was Kajol's uncle.


article_image3

Jaya Bachchan and Shweta Bachchan Nanda at the funeral.

Jaya Bachchan also arrived with her daughter Shweta to pay their last respects to Ayan Mukerji's father, Deb Mukherjee. Jaya looked quite sad on this occasion.

article_image4

Alia Bhatt at the funeral of Ayan Mukerji's father.

Alia Bhatt also attended the funeral of Ayan Mukerji's father, Deb Mukherjee, to support her close friend.

article_image5

Salim Khan also attended the funeral.

Salman Khan's father, Salim Khan, also attended the funeral of Ayan Mukerji's father, Deb Mukherjee. He was seen taking support while walking.

article_image6

Karan Johar at Deb Mukherjee's funeral.

Producer-director Karan Johar also arrived to pay his last respects to Ayan Mukerji's father, Deb Mukherjee. Karan looked quite sad during this time.

article_image7

Tanuja and Amit Kumar at the funeral.

Kajol's mother, Tanuja, also attended Deb Mukherjee's funeral. Kajol was seen supporting her mother during this time. Singer Amit Kumar was also present.

article_image8

Singer Shaan and his wife at Deb Mukherjee's funeral.

Singer Shaan, along with his wife, paid his respects at the funeral of Ayan Mukerji's father, Deb Mukherjee. Several other celebrities also attended to offer condolences during this difficult time.

 

For more reliable and latest newswhatsapp subscribe to Asianet Newsable WhatsApp channel by clicking here.
Latest Videos
Follow Us:
Download App:
  • android
  • ios

RELATED STORIES

Bipasha Basu shares beautiful Holi moments with daughter Devi [PHOTOS] NTI

Bipasha Basu shares beautiful Holi moments with daughter Devi [PHOTOS]

Kartik Aaryan, Vijay Varma, Riteish Deshmukh, and other celebs celebrate Holi, share festive cheer with fans NTI

Kartik Aaryan, Vijay Varma, Riteish Deshmukh, and other celebs celebrate Holi, share festive cheer with fans

Ayan Mukerji's father, veteran actor Deb Mukherjee, passes away at 83 NTI

Ayan Mukerji's father, veteran actor Deb Mukherjee, passes away at 83

Kim Soo Hyun's agency Goldmedalist confirms partial dating with Kim Sae Ron; Deets inside MEG

Kim Soo Hyun's agency Goldmedalist confirms partial dating with Kim Sae Ron; Deets inside

Ameesha Patel celebrates holi in Bandra with paparazzi: Check out colorful pics NTI

Ameesha Patel celebrates holi in Bandra with paparazzi: Check out colorful pics

Recent Stories

IPL 2025: Sanju Samson recalls how Rahul Dravid asked him to play for Rajasthan Royals in 2013 HRD

IPL 2025: Sanju Samson recalls how Rahul Dravid asked him to play for Rajasthan Royals in 2013

Who is Udaya Kumar, the Tamilian whose rupee symbol was replaced by Tamil Nadu? dmn

Who is Udaya Kumar, the Tamilian whose rupee symbol was replaced by Tamil Nadu?

England first 2026 WC qualifiers squad: Shocks, omissions & new faces snt

England's 1st 2026 WC qualifiers squad: Shocks, omissions & new faces

Crown Castle Stock Gains Premarket After $8.5B Deal To Sell Small Cells And Fiber Solutions: Retail’s Divided

Crown Castle Stock Gains Premarket After $8.5B Deal To Sell Small Cells And Fiber Solutions: Retail’s Divided

XRP Price Surges, Outpacing Bitcoin, Ethereum On Middle East Expansion, SEC Speculation – Retail Remains Bullish

XRP Price Surges, Outpacing Bitcoin, Ethereum On Middle East Expansion, SEC Speculation – Retail Remains Bullish

Recent Videos

Virat Kohli’s NEW LOOK for IPL 2025! 🔥 Fans Say Prime 2018 Vibes! 👀

Virat Kohli’s NEW LOOK for IPL 2025! 🔥 Fans Say Prime 2018 Vibes! 👀

Video Icon
Ankita Lokhande and Vicky Jain Celebrate Holi | Asianet Newsable

Ankita Lokhande and Vicky Jain Celebrate Holi | Asianet Newsable

Video Icon
Kerala Pulse | Major Ganja Bust in Kochi Polytechnic Hostel: 2 kg Seized, Students Nabbed

Kerala Pulse | Major Ganja Bust in Kochi Polytechnic Hostel: 2 kg Seized, Students Nabbed

Video Icon
Defence Minister Rajnath Singh Plays Holi at Delhi Residence | Asianet Newsable

Defence Minister Rajnath Singh Plays Holi at Delhi Residence | Asianet Newsable

Video Icon
JD Vance Booed at Kennedy Center Concert | Asianet Newsable

JD Vance Booed at Kennedy Center Concert | Asianet Newsable

Video Icon