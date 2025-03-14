Ayan Mukerji's father Deb Mukherjee's funeral: Kajol, Jaya Bachchan, Alia Bhatt, and more celebs spotted

Read Full Gallery

Ayan Mukerji's Father, Deb Mukherjee, passed away on Holi. His funeral was held at the Pawan Hans crematorium in Juhu. Bollywood celebs arrived to pay their last respects.

Ranbir Kapoor and Kajol at Deb Mukherjee's funeral.

Bollywood director Ayan Mukerji's father, Deb Mukherjee, passed away on Friday, Holi. His funeral was held at Pawan Hans Crematorium. Ranbir Kapoor was there to support his friend. Kajol was also present.

Kajol couldn't hold back her tears at her uncle Deb Mukherjee's funeral.

Kajol couldn't hold back her tears at the funeral of Ayan Mukerji's father, Deb Mukherjee. Deb was Kajol's uncle.

Jaya Bachchan and Shweta Bachchan Nanda at the funeral.

Jaya Bachchan also arrived with her daughter Shweta to pay their last respects to Ayan Mukerji's father, Deb Mukherjee. Jaya looked quite sad on this occasion.

Alia Bhatt at the funeral of Ayan Mukerji's father.

Alia Bhatt also attended the funeral of Ayan Mukerji's father, Deb Mukherjee, to support her close friend.

Salim Khan also attended the funeral.

Salman Khan's father, Salim Khan, also attended the funeral of Ayan Mukerji's father, Deb Mukherjee. He was seen taking support while walking.

Karan Johar at Deb Mukherjee's funeral.

Producer-director Karan Johar also arrived to pay his last respects to Ayan Mukerji's father, Deb Mukherjee. Karan looked quite sad during this time.

Tanuja and Amit Kumar at the funeral.

Kajol's mother, Tanuja, also attended Deb Mukherjee's funeral. Kajol was seen supporting her mother during this time. Singer Amit Kumar was also present.

Singer Shaan and his wife at Deb Mukherjee's funeral.

Singer Shaan, along with his wife, paid his respects at the funeral of Ayan Mukerji's father, Deb Mukherjee. Several other celebrities also attended to offer condolences during this difficult time.

