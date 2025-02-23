PHOTOS: Uorfi Javed’s latest pictures wow the internet, earning praise and reactions from fans

Uorfi Javed shared photos in new outfits, sparking engagement speculations. Fans showered love with compliments, while some trolled her.

article_image1
Author
Nancy Tiwari
Published: Feb 23, 2025, 9:21 AM IST

Actress and model Uorfi Javed, who often shares pictures in bizarre dresses, has shared some pictures on social media.

article_image2

27-year-old Uorfi shared the pictures and wrote, "For engaged." She also shared a red rose emoji with it.

article_image3

Uorfi has credited fashion stylists Nikhil and Sanika for styling her look in these pictures, appreciating their creativity and effort in curating her unique and stunning ensemble.

 

article_image4

Many internet users endlessly praise Uorfi Javed's pictures and show her love, admiring her unique fashion sense and bold style in the latest photos shared online.

 

article_image5

Many internet users find Uorfi's pictures obscene and are trolling her online, criticizing her bold fashion choices while others continue to support and appreciate her unique style and confidence.

article_image6

For example, an internet user wrote in the comment box, "This is not Uorfi, this is Barfi." One user commented, "Chhapri Girl."

article_image7

One user wrote, "May Allah help this child." One user commented, "This has become an incurable disease."

article_image8

Recently, a video of Uorfi Javed surfaced, in which she said that her ex-boyfriend cheated on her in love.

