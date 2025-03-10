PHOTOS: 'Uncomfortable', 'bizarre'-Urfi aka Uorfi Javed's IIFA look gets trolled; dress goes viral

Urfi Javed appeared at the film festival with her unique fashion. She is being trolled for appearing in a black dress. What is the reason for Urfi's troll?

article_image1
Author
Richa Barua
Published: Mar 10, 2025, 1:01 PM IST

Actress-cum-model Urfi Javed has appeared at the International Indian Film Academy Award ceremony being held in Jaipur. Urfi Javed appeared on the green carpet of IIFA 2025 in Jaipur on Saturday night. Urfi's special dress has caught the eye.

budget 2025
article_image2

Urfi Javed has shared photos of her appearance from IIFA 2025 on social media. But just as quickly, Urfi has been trolled. Urfi attended the film award ceremony wearing a special themed dress.


article_image3

In the caption of her photos, Urfi wrote, 'Our show was nominated at the 25th anniversary of IIFA last night.' Urfi said that the black dress she wore at IFA was designed by designer Rahul Mishra.

article_image4

At IIFA, Urfi Javed met Kareena Kapoor. Urfi has met many celebrities. Celebrities who initially kept their distance from Urfi's fashion are now appreciating Urfi's fashion sense.

article_image5

After seeing Urfi Javed's viral photos, netizens are trolling her. Urfi has also come to the Film Academy Award ceremony. Some are trolling that film celebrities forget fashion. Many have said that it would be nice if Urfi posted videos on social media, the program does not suit Urfi. This time Urfi has not been trolled for her dress. 

For more reliable and latest newswhatsapp subscribe to Asianet Newsable WhatsApp channel by clicking here.
Latest Videos
Follow Us:
Download App:
  • android
  • ios

RELATED STORIES

SSMB 29 LEAKED VIDEO: Mahesh Babu, Prithviraj Sukumaran's filmmakers take strict action (WATCH) RBA

SSMB 29 LEAKED VIDEO: Mahesh Babu, Prithviraj Sukumaran's filmmakers take strict action (WATCH)

IIFA 2025: Kartik Aaryan wins best actor award; Check FULL List of Winners ATG

IIFA 2025: Kartik Aaryan wins best actor award; Check FULL List of Winners

IIFA 2025: Nitanshi Goel in tears as she wins best actress for 'Laapataa Ladies' NTI

IIFA 2025: Nitanshi Goel in tears as she wins best actress for 'Laapataa Ladies'

IND Vs NZ CT Final: Athiya Shetty cheers for husband KL Rahul as India wins; shares adorable photo; Check HERE ATG

IND Vs NZ CT Final: Athiya Shetty cheers for husband KL Rahul as India wins; shares adorable photo; Check HERE

WWE: Top Reasons Why Vince McMahon Had to Leave WWE

WWE: Top Reasons Why Vince McMahon Had to Leave WWE

Recent Stories

PhD at 21, IIT professor at 22 - Bihar man now struggles for job at 37 Tathagat Avatar Tulsi iwh

PhD at 21, IIT professor at 22 - Bihar man now struggles for job at 37

West Bengal DA Hike: State Govt salary to increase; Will Mamata Banerjee increase salary after SC hearing? ATG

West Bengal DA Hike: State Govt salary to increase; Will Mamata Banerjee increase salary after SC hearing?

IND vs NZ, CT 2025 Final: Akhtar slams PCB officials for their absence from presentation ceremony (WATCH) HRD

IND vs NZ, CT 2025 Final: Akhtar slams PCB officials for their absence from presentation ceremony (WATCH)

Ranya Rao gold smuggling case 'rarest in history', says Karnataka BJP chief Vijayendra, calls for CBI probe vkp

Ranya Rao gold smuggling case 'rarest in history', says Karnataka BJP chief Vijayendra, calls for CBI probe

iQOO Neo 10R to launch on March 11: Why gamers should be excited for this smartphone? gcw

iQOO Neo 10R to launch on March 11: Why gamers should be excited for this smartphone?

Recent Videos

'Tariff Terrorism': Ramdev Slams Trump, Urges Unity Against ‘Destructive Powers’ | Asianet Newsable

'Tariff Terrorism': Ramdev Slams Trump, Urges Unity Against ‘Destructive Powers’ | Asianet Newsable

Video Icon
People in Katra Burst Crackers to Celebrate India’s Champions Trophy Triumph

People in Katra Burst Crackers to Celebrate India’s Champions Trophy Triumph

Video Icon
Cyclone Alfred: Massive Flooding, Blackouts Across Australia | Asianet Newsable

Cyclone Alfred: Massive Flooding, Blackouts Across Australia | Asianet Newsable

Video Icon
Elon Musk Flaunts DOGE T-Shirt Upon Return to White House with Trump | Asianet Newsable

Elon Musk Flaunts DOGE T-Shirt Upon Return to White House with Trump | Asianet Newsable

Video Icon
BTS Weekend Playlist! Top 10 Songs to Hype Up Your Vibes!

BTS Weekend Playlist! Top 10 Songs to Hype Up Your Vibes!

Video Icon