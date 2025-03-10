PHOTOS: 'Uncomfortable', 'bizarre'-Urfi aka Uorfi Javed's IIFA look gets trolled; dress goes viral

Read Full Article

Urfi Javed appeared at the film festival with her unique fashion. She is being trolled for appearing in a black dress. What is the reason for Urfi's troll?

Actress-cum-model Urfi Javed has appeared at the International Indian Film Academy Award ceremony being held in Jaipur. Urfi Javed appeared on the green carpet of IIFA 2025 in Jaipur on Saturday night. Urfi's special dress has caught the eye.

Urfi Javed has shared photos of her appearance from IIFA 2025 on social media. But just as quickly, Urfi has been trolled. Urfi attended the film award ceremony wearing a special themed dress.

In the caption of her photos, Urfi wrote, 'Our show was nominated at the 25th anniversary of IIFA last night.' Urfi said that the black dress she wore at IFA was designed by designer Rahul Mishra.

At IIFA, Urfi Javed met Kareena Kapoor. Urfi has met many celebrities. Celebrities who initially kept their distance from Urfi's fashion are now appreciating Urfi's fashion sense.

After seeing Urfi Javed's viral photos, netizens are trolling her. Urfi has also come to the Film Academy Award ceremony. Some are trolling that film celebrities forget fashion. Many have said that it would be nice if Urfi posted videos on social media, the program does not suit Urfi. This time Urfi has not been trolled for her dress.

