PHOTOS: Sobhita Dhulipala, Naga Chaitanya meet PM Modi; gifts Kondapalli bommalu

Actress Sobhita Dhulipala uploaded a photo on Instagram of her and Naga Chaitanya with Prime Minister Narendra Modi at Parliament House.

Veteran actor Nagarjuna called on Prime Minister Narendra Modi at Parliament House on Friday and presented him with the book 'Akkineni Ka Virat Vyaktitva' by Padma Bhushan awardee Dr Yarlagadda Lakshmi Prasad, a tribute to his father Akkineni Nageswara Rao.

The ace star was accompanied by his wife Amala Akkineni, son Naga Chaitanya and daughter-in-law Sobhita Dhulipala. Taking to X, Nagarjuna posted a picture with PM Modi and expressed his gratitude, saying, "Profoundly thankful to Hon'ble Prime Minister @narendramodi ji for today's meeting at Parliament House. It was an honor to present 'Akkineni Ka Virat Vyaktitva' by Padma Bhushan awardee Dr. Yarlagadda Lakshmi Prasad, a tribute to my father ANR garu's cinematic heritage. Your recognition of his life's work is a treasured affirmation for our family, fans and the Indian movie lovers. We are extremely grateful for this opportunity. #ANRLegacy #IndianCinema #ANRLivesOn"

Sobhita Dhulipala recently took to Instagram to share a wonderful occasion when she and actor Naga Chaitanya visited Prime Minister Narendra Modi in Parliament. The pair was honoured to give the book 'Akkineni Ka Virat Vyaktitva', written by Padma Bhushan awardee Dr. Yarlagadda Lakshmi Prasad. The book pays respect to the famous actor Akkineni Nageswara Rao's (ANR) life and legacy, as well as his invaluable contributions to Indian film.

Her social media post included compelling photos of Sobhita Dhulipala, Naga Chaitanya, Nagarjuna, and others beside Prime Minister Narendra Modi. Nagarjuna and Chaitanya dressed elegantly in dark bandhgalas for the occasion. Sobhita looked gorgeous in a cream and gold saree, while Amala chose an elegant pink saree that complemented the event's formal but festive atmosphere.

In the same article, Sobhita described a personal and sentimental gesture she made during the encounter. She gave PM Modi a Kondapalli bommalu (dancing doll), a typical Andhra Pradesh handcraft. She shared her early love to the dolls, writing, "Anyone who knows me knows how much I like Kondapalli bommalu. Their recollections date back to my youth at my grandparents' house in Tenali. I was overjoyed to be able to give him one and discover that he is well-versed in this traditional skill and its origins in Andhra Pradesh."

In his last Mann Ki Baat address of 2024, Prime Minister Narendra Modi paid tribute on Sunday to the four icons of Indian cinema: Raj Kapoor, Mohammed Rafi, Akkineni Nageswara Rao, and Tapan Sinha. PM Modi praised Akkineni Nageswara Rao in his address. "Akkineni Nageswara Rao Garu took Telugu cinema to new heights. His films presented Indian traditions and values very well," PM Modi emphasised.



PM Modi's gesture deeply touched the heart of ANR's son Nagarjuna. Taking to X, Nagarjuna thanked PM Modi for his kind words for his father.



"Thank you, Hon'ble Prime Minister shri @narendramodi ji, for honoring my father, ANR Garu, on his centenary year alongside such iconic legends. His vision and contributions to Indian cinema continue to inspire generations, and this recognition means the world to our family and countless admirers of his work," he posted.

The 55th International Film Festival of India in Goa also paid tribute to Telugu Cinema star Akkineni Nageswara Rao (ANR) on his 100th birth anniversary.

