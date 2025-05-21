(PHOTOS) Sneak peak into Vijay Varma's new see-facing Mumbai apartment
Vijay Varma, Tamannaah Bhatia's ex-boyfriend, has purchased a stunning sea-facing apartment in Mumbai. He recently shared inside photos of his luxurious new home, offering a glimpse into his stylish living space
| Published : May 21 2025, 11:52 AM
1 Min read
17
Image Credit : instagram
Vijay Varma's beautiful new home, featured in Farah Khan's vlog, marks a significant milestone for the actor.
27
Image Credit : instagram
Vijay Varma's sea-facing living room offers breathtaking views through large glass windows.
37
Image Credit : instagram
Vijay Varma's elegant dining hall features stylish lighting and greenery.
47
Image Credit : instagram
Vijay Varma's main hall features a minimalist design with a large sofa and glass center table.
57
Image Credit : instagram
Vijay Varma's modern kitchen offers a view outside through a large window.
67
Image Credit : instagram
Vijay Varma's simple bedroom opens onto a balcony.
77
Image Credit : instagram
Farah Khan visits Vijay Varma's new apartment and expresses her admiration.
