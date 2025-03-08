Tamannaah Bhatia-Vijay Varma Breakup: Shocking Reasons Revealed

Reports are circulating that actress Tamannaah Bhatia and Vijay Varma have broken up, and some information about the reason for this has been leaked.

article_image1
Author
Richa Barua
Published: Mar 8, 2025, 10:16 AM IST

Tamannaah Bhatia and Vijay Varma, have been in love for over 3 years, and it is said that their relationship has come to an end.

article_image2

Love relationship comes to a sudden end:

The information that this love affair, which was expected to move towards marriage, has suddenly come to an end, has caused a stir among film industry insiders and fans. It is also said that Tamannaah and Vijay Varma have even removed photos of them together from social media.


article_image3

What is the reason for Tamannaah - Vijay Varma's separation?

The information that Tamannaah and Vijay Varma's relationship has broken down is being seen as sensational not only in Bollywood but also among South Indian fans. In this situation, information about the reason for Tamannaah and Vijay Varma's breakup is spreading like wildfire on social media.

article_image4

Marriage this year

Actress Tamannaah, who has turned 35, has asked Vijay Varma to get married this year. But it is said that Vijay Varma is not very willing to get married now. He has said that they can love each other for a few more years and then get married. It is said that Tamannaah and her parents did not accept this. 

article_image5

Tamannaah fought for marriage and left the relationship

It is said that this problem at one point became a reason for disagreement between the two, and may have led to their separation. While there are some celebrities who break up after marriage problems, it is noteworthy that Tamannaah has separated after arguing for marriage.

