(PHOTOS) Sneak peak into 'The Diplomat' actor John Abraham's penthouse

Read Full Gallery

John Abraham Penthouse Photos: John Abraham is in the spotlight for his recent film release, The Diplomat. On this occasion, we're taking you inside his Mumbai penthouse with these exclusive photos

John Abraham is currently in the news for his recently released film, The Diplomat. The film, released on Friday, has grossed ₹7.96 crore in 2 days. Here's a look inside John's sea-facing penthouse in Mumbai

Reports suggest that John Abraham's Mumbai penthouse is spread over 4000 square feet, and the interiors are quite stunning and luxurious

This penthouse, named Villa in the Sky, is reportedly worth ₹60 crore. It was designed by his brother

John Abraham's penthouse features a lot of woodwork, which gives it a very classy look with sea facing outlook

Every room in John Abraham's penthouse is quite open and airy. He has also taken full care to include greenery inside the house

John Abraham's penthouse has a fantastic kitchen. It features classy lights, a small dining table, and plants

The drawing room area in John Abraham's penthouse is quite spacious. It features off-white sofas and a large wooden center table

John Abraham's penthouse is located in Bandra West, Mumbai. He lives here with his wife. It also has a beautiful terrace garden ALSO READ: The Diplomat Day 2 Box Office earnings

Latest Videos