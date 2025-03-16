'The Diplomat' Box Office Day 2 earning; Comparison with 'Chhaava'

Entertainment
John Abraham's political thriller is performing averagely at the box office, with little improvement on its second day of release
The Diplomat had an opening of ₹4 crore upon release. This Friday collection was considered good for a low-budget movie
According to initial estimates, John Abraham's movie earned ₹4.35 crore on Saturday
The Diplomat's total collection in two days has reached ₹8.35 crore
Vicky Kaushal-starrer Chhaava has performed better than The Diplomat at the box office even on its 30th day of release
According to Sacnilk.com, Chhaava earned ₹6.92 crore on its 5th Saturday
Chhaava's total collection has now reached ₹553.67 crore
