'The Diplomat' Box Office Day 2 earning; Comparison with 'Chhaava'

Day two for John Abraham's The Diplomat

John Abraham's political thriller is performing averagely at the box office, with little improvement on its second day of release

The Diplomat box office collection

The Diplomat had an opening of ₹4 crore upon release. This Friday collection was considered good for a low-budget movie

The Diplomat's earnings on March 15

According to initial estimates, John Abraham's movie earned ₹4.35 crore on Saturday

The Diplomat's second-day collection

The Diplomat's total collection in two days has reached ₹8.35 crore

Chhaava's impact remains

Vicky Kaushal-starrer Chhaava has performed better than The Diplomat at the box office even on its 30th day of release

Chhaava's 30th day

According to Sacnilk.com, Chhaava earned ₹6.92 crore on its 5th Saturday

Chhaava's total earnings

Chhaava's total collection has now reached ₹553.67 crore

