(PHOTOS) Sneak peak into Arshad Warsi's beautiful Goa bungalow
Arshad Warsi owns a luxurious 150-year-old bungalow in Goa, where he spends quality time with his family. This Portuguese-style villa boasts high ceilings, antique windows, and a sprawling garden
| Published : Apr 19 2025, 02:04 PM
1 Min read
Image Credit : Social Media
Arshad Warsi's luxurious 150-year-old Goan bungalow, a peaceful retreat.
Image Credit : Social Media
The bungalow showcases Portuguese style with high ceilings, antique windows, and a garden.
Image Credit : Social Media
Arshad and his wife enjoy the scenic view from the balcony.
Image Credit : Social Media
The royal touch: Arshad's bungalow features a swimming pool.
Image Credit : Social Media
A glimpse of the beautifully decorated bedroom.
Image Credit : Social Media
Arshad's passion for painting reflected in his home decor.
Image Credit : Social Media
The dining area with nature-themed paintings.
Image Credit : Social Media
Arshad purchased this multi-crore bungalow in 2021.
