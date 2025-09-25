Image Credit : X/Rihanna

Although Rihanna remains a global icon in music and fashion, those close to her say motherhood has become her top priority. She reportedly takes her children along on work trips and never complains about the challenges of balancing family and career. Friends emphasize that she loves every part of raising her kids, while Rocky has been deeply supportive throughout. Together, they are described as hardworking and devoted parents, with Rihanna said to be the happiest she has ever been.