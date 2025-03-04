PHOTOS: Olivia Wilde goes nearly naked in sheer dress at Vanity Fair Oscar Party; check out her look

Hollywood actress Olivia Wilde was present at the Vanity Fair Oscar Party in 2025. During the occasion, the actress, who is forty years old, donned a cream nude dress, which stunned the fans and social media users.

article_image1
Author
Richa Barua
Published: Mar 4, 2025, 1:24 PM IST

Olivia Wilde stole the show from the other celebrities who attended the celebration. The 40-year-old actress and director made a daring statement in a transparent Chloé dress, drawing all attention to herself.  

article_image2

The cream outfit included delicate flower embroidery and a plunging V-neckline.  Olivia finished her appearance with a gold shell-shaped purse, elegant shoes, and a lovely floral diamond necklace. While her hair was fashioned in free waves, she kept her makeup minimal and immaculate.  Her winged eyeliner was enough to provide the perfect amount of drama.  

article_image3

While her stunning look drew everyone's attention, her provocative outfit elicited varied comments among admirers.  While some were impressed by her daring fashion decision, others chastised her for wearing it.  Within minutes, social media was swamped with responses from admirers and detractors. 

article_image4

One of the users posted, "Omg Olivia this is a work event.” Another comment, “Did Olivia think it was a sleepover?” Some even said that the repeated naked looks by celebs are irritating now and wearing clothes should be normalised. “People felt Olivia is wearing a night gown,” next comment read. 

article_image5

Interestingly, Olivia was also praised for her flawless appearance.  One of her fans wrote, "I love Olivia’s outfit! If a model wore this no one would blink an eye. She continues to show the world that 40 plus career driven mums with beautiful normal bodies can show up too." Another person wrote, "WHY ARE YOU GUYS BEING SO MEAN ABOUT OLIVIA WILDE?"

article_image6

Olivia just began dating actor Dane DiLiegro, who, according to a Daily Mail insider, is "passionate" and "knows how to treat a woman."  Their insider said, "They both enjoy sports."  

article_image7

They love each other's company and do not hesitate to express affection when out together.  Furthermore, Olivia has "a lot in common" with Dane and considers him "incredibly attractive."  
 

article_image8

These two have previously gone courtside formally at two Lakers games, but it's unclear whether he'll join her at Vanity Fair's party.  Regardless, we'll be fixated by her appearance. 

