Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    Photos: Newly married Arbaaz Khan, Sshura Khan head off to honeymoon

    First Published Dec 30, 2023, 11:26 AM IST

    Bollywood actor Arbaaz Khan married makeup artist Shura Khan in an intimate wedding ceremony on the evening of December 24th. The duo was now spotted by paparazzi, capturing their radiant smiles.

    article_image1

    Photo Courtesy: Varinder Chawla

    Arbaaz Khan and Sshura Khan are presently one of the most talked-about couples. They recently married in a little ceremony. They were sighted at the airport today. They appear to be on their way to their honeymoon.

    article_image2

    Photo Courtesy: Varinder Chawla

    The couple looked stunning despite their casual attire. The couple was photographed by photographers, who captured their glowing smiles.

    article_image3

    Photo Courtesy: Varinder Chawla

    Sshura Khan is dressed in a grey co-ord outfit. She has kept her makeup simple and is looking lovely. She complemented her ensemble with a black hat. Arbaaz Khan was spotted sporting a black top with jeans. The pair also posed for photos.
     

    article_image4

    Photo Courtesy: Varinder Chawla

    Arbaaz Khan recently posted images from his second wedding. On Sunday evening, the actor married makeup artist Shura Khan in a small ceremony.

    article_image5

    Photo Courtesy: Varinder Chawla

    Salman Khan and his family attended the nikah at Arpita Khan's residence. Arbaaz rushed to Instagram shortly after the marriage to show images with his bride. The actor was seen clutching Shura tight as they posed for shots in the photos. The pair dressed in identical attire for the wedding..

    article_image6

    Photo Courtesy: Varinder Chawla

    Sharing the photos, Arbaaz wrote, “In the presence of our loved ones, me and mine begin a lifetime of love and togetherness from this day on! Need all your blessings and good wishes on our special day!.”

    article_image7

    Photo Courtesy: Varinder Chawla

    Arhaan Khan, the son of Salman and Arbaaz Khan, was also present at the wedding. They were seen dancing and enjoying the wedding at a small celebration in footage uploaded online.

    Follow Us:
    Download App:
    • android
    • ios

    RELATED STORIES

    Video Will Malaika Arora marry again after Arbaaz Khan's second wedding? Here's what she said RBA

    Video: Will Malaika Arora marry again after Arbaaz Khan's second wedding? Here's what she said

    I hate situationships..": Ananya Pandey on dating rumours with Aditya Roy Kapoor SHG

    "I hate situationships..": Ananya Pandey on dating rumours with Aditya Roy Kapoor

    Bigg Boss 17: 'Humara divorce case...' Ankita Lokhande's explosive statement rattles viewers Amidst spat with Vicky Jain RBA

    Bigg Boss 17: 'Humara divorce case...' Ankita's explosive statement rattles viewers amidst spat with Vicky

    SBS Drama Awards 2023 complete winners list: 'Revenant', 'My Demon', 'Taxi Driver 2' win big RBA

    SBS Drama Awards 2023 complete winners list: 'Revenant', 'My Demon', 'Taxi Driver 2' win big

    Watch Rajinikanth pays visit to Vijayakanth's funeral, breaks down while mourning for DMDK chief RBA

    Watch: Rajinikanth pays visit to Vijayakanth's funeral, breaks down while mourning for DMDK chief

    Recent Stories

    Jharkhand CM Hemant Soren gets 7th summons in land scam case; check details AJR

    Jharkhand CM Hemant Soren gets 7th summons in land scam case; check details

    Video Will Malaika Arora marry again after Arbaaz Khan's second wedding? Here's what she said RBA

    Video: Will Malaika Arora marry again after Arbaaz Khan's second wedding? Here's what she said

    BJP has no moral right to talk about corruption: Karnataka Congress MLC Jagadish Shettar vkp

    BJP has no moral right to talk about corruption: Karnataka Congress MLC Jagadish Shettar

    I hate situationships..": Ananya Pandey on dating rumours with Aditya Roy Kapoor SHG

    "I hate situationships..": Ananya Pandey on dating rumours with Aditya Roy Kapoor

    Low visibility halts Delhi: Trains behind schedule, over 80 flights delayed AJR

    Low visibility halts Delhi: Trains behind schedule, over 80 flights delayed

    Recent Videos

    Ayodhya Ram Mandir Residents and devotees thank PM Modi for bringing 'Ram Rajya' to Ayodhya (WATCH)

    PM Modi has brought Ram Rajya to Ayodhya: Residents (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    Kannada activists stage protest urging inclusion of Kannada in signboards across Bengaluru (WATCH) vkp

    Kannada activists stage protest urging inclusion of Kannada in signboards across Bengaluru (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    When Santa Claus visited the elderly in Bengaluru, Salem and Mysuru (WATCH)

    When Santa Claus visited the elderly in Bengaluru, Salem and Mysuru (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    Kho Gaye Hum Kahan': Siddhanth Chaturvedi engage in fun banter with friends post special screening (Watch) SHG

    'Kho Gaye Hum Kahan': Siddhanth Chaturvedi engage in fun banter with friends post special screening (Watch)

    Video Icon
    Tamil Nadu floods: IAF helicopters come to the rescue (WATCH)

    Tamil Nadu floods: IAF helicopters join relief ops (WATCH)

    Video Icon