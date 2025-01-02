PHOTOS: Malaika Arora welcomes 2025 in style with stunning Instagram post; take a look

Malaika Arora greeted 2025 with gorgeous photos. Malaika, known for her fashion sense and dance talents, posted photos of herself in the sun on a lush green background.

Malaika Arora has welcomed 2025 with a series of gorgeous images. Malaika, known for her outstanding fashion sense and incredible dancing abilities, recently shared photos in which she basked in the sun against a beautiful green backdrop.

In one of the photos, the actress exuded excitement as the wind blew over her hair. In the pictures, the diva wore an off-the-shoulder striped shirt with minimal accessories. Her appearance was finished with little makeup, red lips, and a sloppy bun haircut.

Malaika captioned the photo with only the word New Year, followed by two dazzling emojis. Soon, her friends and followers began to respond to the message. Seema Kiran Sajdeh said, "Happy New Year Malla," while famous choreographer Remo Dsouza and others wished her a joyous New Year in the comments section.

Malaika recently shared her 2025 attitude, which focuses on positivity and empowerment. The actress disclosed her New Year's resolution via an Instagram post. She was observed wearing a bathing robe and dancing around the room. Her message said, "Scorpio 2025..Unbothered, Happy, Moisturised, Making Money, Focused, In my lane, Positive Glowing, Growing".

Malaika, who has received much attention since her separation from Arjun Kapoor, recently discussed the lessons she learnt in 2024. She discussed the necessity of trusting yourself more and reflected on the obstacles and improvements she has encountered in the last year. Malaika wrote a statement on her 2024 adventure on Instagram.

The message stated, "I don't hate you, 2024, but you were a challenging year full of obstacles, changes, and learning. You taught me to trust yourself more and shown how quickly life can change. But, above all, you taught me that my health—whether physical, emotional, or mental—is what important. There are still certain things I don't understand, but I feel that with time, I'll comprehend the reasons and purposes behind everything that transpired."

Malaika and Arjun started dating in 2018, a year after she divorced actor-turned-producer Arbaaz Khan. In September 2024, news of Malaika and Arjun's split appeared on social media.

