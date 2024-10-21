Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    PHOTOS: Kim Kardashian dons corset-style white outfit, shows off her Tiffany & Co necklace

    Kim Kardashian, wearing a stunning corset from Thierry Mugler's spring 1998 couture collection, attended the Academy Museum Gala in Los Angeles.

    Author
    Richa Barua
    First Published Oct 21, 2024, 4:49 PM IST | Last Updated Oct 21, 2024, 6:19 PM IST

    Kim Kardashian, her sisters Kylie and Kendal, and the rest of thel Jenner clan dominated the red carpet at the Academy Museum Gala in Los Angeles.

    Kim Kardashian was all smiles when she arrived at the event, clad in a lingerie-style white gown that highlighted her exquisite interpretation of Hollywood glamour.

    Kim Kardashian's vintage dress, which looked to be pulled from Thierry Mugler's spring 1998 couture line, added to the night's retro vibe.

    Kim has long been a fan of Mugler, wearing a fitting design from the brand for the 2019 Met Gala. “Mugler + Tiffany’s for the Academy Museum Gala,” she wrote in the caption.

    The photo carousel showcases a sequence of backstage moments that capture Kim as she prepares for her outing, giving fans a closer look at her stunning dress and cosmetics.

    Kim Kardashian wore a pristine white corset with a matching blazer. She finished her ensemble with a gorgeous necklace, rings, and earrings from Tiffany & Co.

    Kim arranged her black hair in loose waves with a side part and finished with a delicate pink blush and a nude lip.

    The sisters posed for photographs as they gathered under the same roof. Others who attended the event included Ariana Grande, Selena Gomez, Nicole Kidman, Joey King, Demi Moore, Rooney Mara, Gal Gadot, and Salma Hayel, adding to the star-studded guest list. 

    When designer Manfred Thierry Mugler died in January 2022, a few years later, Kardashian paid him an impassioned farewell.

    “My heart breaks. There’s no one like you! Your vision, your transformations, your magic! I am so honored to have known you, spent time with you and be a muse for you,” Kardashian wrote via Instagram. “There was so much more for you to show the world and that we had planned to do together, but you already gave us so much.” 

    She continued: “I will never forget our time together around the world and learning from the master himself on what couture really meant! You always said beauty will save the world — and you really believe it was a better place because of the beauty all around! Thank you for the beauty. I love you so much.” 

