(PHOTOS) Kiara Advani shares selfies from War 2 shoot
Kiara Advani gears up for a grand comeback with War 2, sharing viral BTS selfies as buzz builds around the spy thriller starring Hrithik Roshan and Jr NTR, set to release on August 14, 2025
Following the lukewarm reception of Game Changer, Kiara Advani is poised for a powerful return with the action-packed spy thriller War 2. Slated for release on August 14, 2025, the film is among the most eagerly anticipated entries in Yash Raj Films’ expanding spy universe. Directed by Ayan Mukerji and produced on a grand scale, War 2 promises a visual spectacle.
To stir excitement, the production house recently unveiled the romantic number ‘Aavan Jaavan’ (also titled “Oopire Ooyalaga”), which has garnered a reasonably good response. However, it was Kiara’s Instagram post that truly took the internet by storm.
The actress shared a few behind-the-scenes moments from the shoot, featuring three striking mirror selfies in stylish shorts. The images, highlighting her effortless glamour and confident poses, quickly caught fire on social media. With a soft glow, minimal styling, and her innate charm, the photos received an outpouring of likes and enthusiastic fan comments, becoming a trending topic across platforms.
In the film, Kiara stars opposite Hrithik Roshan, and their on-screen chemistry is already generating considerable buzz
Adding to the anticipation is the presence of Jr NTR, who makes his Bollywood debut with War 2.
A dance promo featuring both Hrithik and Jr NTR is reportedly in the works and is expected to drop soon.