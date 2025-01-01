(PHOTOS) KGF star Yash celebrates New Year's eve with wife Radhika Pandit in style

Yash and his family celebrated New Year's in a simple way. Fans reacted positively to their photos.

article_image1
Author
Richa Barua
First Published Jan 1, 2025, 5:38 PM IST | Last Updated Jan 1, 2025, 5:38 PM IST

Sandalwood's Rocking Star Yash and his actress wife Radhika Pandit celebrated New Year 2025 in a simple and cute way.

article_image2

Radhika Pandit, active on social media, uploaded photos of their New Year's celebration. Fans were delighted to see the family of four.

article_image3

Radhika Pandit wrote, 'Cozy vibes and Happy New Year. May this year be filled with joy, love, and happiness. Happy New Year from us.'

article_image4

Radhika wore cement-colored jeans and a cream-colored top. Yash sported a simple shirt with blue jeans. The children wore comfortable clothing.

article_image5

The couple usually celebrates New Year's by traveling to a special location. This year and last, they opted for a simple celebration.

article_image6

Yash is busy filming for the movie 'Toxic,' set to release in 2025. He is also rumored to play Ravana in the film 'Ramayana.'

