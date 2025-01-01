(PHOTOS) KGF star Yash celebrates New Year's eve with wife Radhika Pandit in style

Yash and his family celebrated New Year's in a simple way. Fans reacted positively to their photos.

Sandalwood's Rocking Star Yash and his actress wife Radhika Pandit celebrated New Year 2025 in a simple and cute way.

Radhika Pandit, active on social media, uploaded photos of their New Year's celebration. Fans were delighted to see the family of four.

Radhika Pandit wrote, 'Cozy vibes and Happy New Year. May this year be filled with joy, love, and happiness. Happy New Year from us.'

Radhika wore cement-colored jeans and a cream-colored top. Yash sported a simple shirt with blue jeans. The children wore comfortable clothing.

The couple usually celebrates New Year's by traveling to a special location. This year and last, they opted for a simple celebration.

Yash is busy filming for the movie 'Toxic,' set to release in 2025. He is also rumored to play Ravana in the film 'Ramayana.'

Latest Videos