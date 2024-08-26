(Photos) Kannada TV star Neha Ramakrishna celebrates baby shower on her birthday

Kannada actress Neha Ramakrishna aka Neha Gowda, known for her role in Lakshmi Baramma, recently celebrated her baby shower in style. The event coincided with her birthday and was attended by friends and family from the television industry.

Popular TV couple Neha Gowda and Chandan Gowda are expecting their first child. Neha is enjoying the joy of becoming a mother.

Recently, Lakshmi Baramma fame Neha Gowda's baby shower ceremony was held in a grand manner. Kannada television actors and actresses attended the event and wished Neha and Chandan well.

Neha's baby shower was attended by actresses Tara, Karthik Mahesh, Kavita Gowda, Chandan Kumar, Anupama Gowda, Namrata Gowda, Sujata Akshay, Shilpa Iyer, Harini Srikanth, Sharmila Chandrashekhar, Tanvi Balaraj Nayak, Jyoti Kiran and others.

After the traditional grand baby shower, Neha Gowda celebrated a grand baby shower with her friends and loved ones, which was attended by actresses from Kannada, Telugu and Tamil television.

Neha Gowda has acted not only in Kannada but also in Telugu and Tamil serials. Thus, Neha Gowda has many friends in all industries. They all celebrated the baby shower and enjoyed it.

A grand baby shower was held at the luxurious Topic Craft Bar and Kitchen in Bangalore. Chandan and Neha Gowda were both dressed in matching cream colored dresses.

Neha Gowda also celebrated her birthday along with the baby shower and cut a cute cake of a baby sleeping on the moon.

Neha Gowda's sister Sonu Gowda also participated in the baby shower, and Neha's best friend Anupama Gowda also participated in the program and made her friend's special day even more special.

Chandan and Neha Gowda had a school love, in 2018 the couple got married after 20 years of love. In June this year, the actress revealed that she is going to be a mother. Currently, both are enjoying the joy of becoming parents.

