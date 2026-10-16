Veteran actor and BJP MP Hema Malini received birthday wishes from Union Ministers Nitin Gadkari, Jitendra Singh, and other leaders. They wished her good health, a long life, and success. Malini is known for her film career and role as Mathura MP.

New Delhi [India], October 16 (ANI): As veteran actor and BJP MP Hema Malini turned a year older on Friday, she received birthday wishes from Union Ministers Nitin Gadkari, Jitendra Singh, and other leaders, who wished her good health, long life, and continued success in public service.

Known for her memorable performances in films such as 'Sholay', 'Seeta Aur Geeta', 'Dream Girl', 'Meera' and 'Baghban', Hema Malini has enjoyed a career spanning more than five decades. She is popularly known for her portrayal of Basanti in 'Sholay' and her double role in 'Seeta Aur Geeta', while her performance in 'Meera' showcased her range as an actor. Apart from her film career, Hema Malini represents the Mathura Lok Sabha constituency in Uttar Pradesh.

Wishes Pour in from Political Fraternity

Union Minister Nitin Gadkari extended his birthday wishes to the veteran actor and prayed for her good health and long life. "Heartfelt birthday wishes to the renowned actress and Member of Parliament from Mathura, Uttar Pradesh, Mrs. @dreamgirlhema ji. I pray to God for your excellent health, long life, and a blissful life," Gadkari wrote.

Union Minister Jitendra Singh also greeted Hema Malini, describing her as a veteran actor and an esteemed colleague in the Lok Sabha. "Warm birthday greetings to the veteran actor and our esteemed colleague in #LokSabha, Smt Hema Malini ji. @dreamgirlhema," he said.

Former Union Minister Dr Harsh Vardhan extended his greetings and invoked Lord Krishna while wishing her well. "Heartfelt birthday greetings and best wishes to the renowned actress and popular MP from Mathura, Mrs. Hema Malini Ji. I pray to Lord Shri Krishna Ji that you remain forever healthy, joyful, and long-lived, and continue to steadfastly progress on the path of public service," he wrote.

Actor and BJP MP Arun Govil also wished Hema Malini on her birthday, praying for her good health, long life and continued service to the people. "Heartfelt birthday greetings and best wishes to Mrs. Hema Malini ji, the popular MP from the Mathura Lok Sabha constituency and renowned actress. I pray to Lord Shri Ram for your excellent health, long life, and continued service to the people," Govil said.

Uttar Pradesh Deputy Chief Minister Keshav Prasad Maurya also extended his birthday greetings to the Mathura MP and prayed for her well-being. "Renowned actress and Hon'ble Member of Parliament from the Mathura Lok Sabha constituency of Uttar Pradesh, Smt. Hema Malini ji, heartfelt birthday wishes to you! May Maryada Purushottam Lord Shri Ram ji bless you with excellent health and long life—this is my prayer," Maurya wrote.

Rajya Sabha MP Dhananjay Mahadik also conveyed his birthday wishes to the actor. "Extending my heartfelt birthday wishes to veteran actress and Lok Sabha MP from Mathura, Uttar Pradesh, Smt. Hema Malini Ji. May this occasion bring joy and the year ahead be filled with health and prosperity," he said.

Hema Malini, who has been associated with Hindi cinema for decades, continues to be recognised for her contributions to films and her role in public life. (ANI)