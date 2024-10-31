Photos: Janhvi Kapoor, Khushi don bikini on their beach vacation; enjoy stunning sunset

Bollywood sisters Janhvi Kapoor and Khushi Kapoor are on their beach vacation. Check out their fun pictures and their beachside-appropriate outfits. 

article_image1
Author
Richa Barua
First Published Oct 31, 2024, 3:13 PM IST | Last Updated Oct 31, 2024, 3:13 PM IST

Janhvi Kapoor makes no errors when it comes to creating a fashion statement. Her sister, actress Khushi Kapoor, is no exception. Now that the siblings are on vacation at the beach, they have dressed accordingly. 

article_image2

Janhvi and Khushi were seen smiling for the camera amid a backdrop of orange sky, cloud outlines, and ruffling waves. We were also drawn to their contrasted swimsuits. Janhvi chose a turquoise blue bikini with elegant drawstrings at the back. On the other hand, Khushi matched the sky's hue with a broad-strapped orange bralette.

article_image3

Both sisters had tans on their faces. Janhvi chose stone-encrusted studs, while Khushi wore gold earrings. The Devara actress let the breeze blow over her open hair, which Khushi secured in a tidy knot. 

article_image4

Janhvi Kapoor previously wowed us in a coral blue bikini top and frayed denim little skirt while on a tropical holiday. The bralette's strap sleeves stretched into a plunging neckline with an underwire underneath.

article_image5

Drawstrings in the back contributed to the provocative vibe. The light blue bottoms were simply the ideal complement to Janhvi's overall look. The actress, who has flawless skin, wore no makeup to the beach. Her bare, full lips and mascara-coated wispy lashes made her seem like a genuine diva. Her lovely locks were left free in their full beauty. 

article_image6

Khushi Kapoor's bikini wardrobe is no less enticing. Last year, the Archies star shared a carousel of Instagram photos including her beautiful grin, spending time with her animal companions, and a few mirror selfies.

article_image7

One photo showed Khushi flaunting her washboard abs in a contrasting bikini suit. Honestly, she upped the temperature in that little blue string bikini paired with teeny-weeny pink bottoms. Her single adornment was a slender gold chain. 
 

