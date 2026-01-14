Hrithik Roshan’s Kaabil carved a special place in Bollywood’s revenge-thriller space. Now, years later, excitement peaks as filmmaker Sanjay Gupta confirms Kaabil 2, promising a darker, deadlier return of Rohan Bhatnagar

Kaabil remains one of the most performance-centric films in Hrithik Roshan’s career. In the 2017 thriller, he portrayed Rohan Bhatnagar, a visually impaired voice artist whose quiet, loving world collapses after a devastating personal tragedy. What follows is a tense and methodical pursuit of justice, driven not by brute force but by intelligence, patience, and emotional resolve.

Now, the much-discussed sequel has finally been confirmed. A journalist recently posted on X, calling Kaabil one of the finest revenge thrillers and praising Hrithik’s portrayal of a blind protagonist. The post ended with the question fans have been asking for years: when will Kaabil 2 arrive?

Director Sanjay Gupta responded with a dramatic confirmation, declaring that the sequel is ready and will be far deadlier than before. The announcement immediately sparked a wave of excitement online. Fans flooded the comments, asking whether Hrithik Roshan would reprise his role, calling it the news of the year, and cheering for the return of Rohan Bhatnagar. The enthusiasm reflects the lasting impact the character has had on audiences.

Why Kaabil Still Holds a Special Place in Hrithik Roshan’s Filmography

Upon release, Kaabil received mixed responses for its overall storyline, yet one aspect remained universally appreciated: Hrithik Roshan’s performance. He delivered Rohan with rare restraint and precision, portraying innocence, romance, grief, and vengeance without ever slipping into melodrama. Critics noted how he carried the film largely on his shoulders, turning a familiar revenge arc into an emotionally grounded experience.

The film also benefited from soulful music, stylized action sequences, and a polished visual tone that enhanced its dramatic weight. Over time, Kaabil developed a strong fan base that admired its blend of emotion, suspense, and technical finesse. Many consider Rohan Bhatnagar among Hrithik’s most disciplined and heartfelt roles of the 2010s.

Interestingly, the idea of a sequel was first floated by Hrithik himself. In January 2025, during promotions for The Roshans, he was asked which of his films deserved a sequel. Without hesitation, he named Kaabil. Nearly a year later, that wish is turning into reality.

With Kaabil 2 now confirmed, expectations are high. Fans are eager to see how Rohan’s journey evolves and how the sequel will raise the stakes while retaining the emotional core that made the first film memorable.