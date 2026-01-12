- Home
Hrithik Roshan celebrated his birthday with a small gathering. The photos capture appreciation, tenderness, and a year spent prioritising connection above extravagant gestures.
Hrithik Roshan, Bollywood's Greek God, celebrated his 52nd birthday on January 10, 2026, with an intimate and meaningful party, posting a gorgeous picture dump on Instagram that provided followers a glimpse into how he spent the important day.
The photographs show him with loved ones, including fiancée Saba Azad, ex-wife Sussanne Khan, their children, and close friends.
In his caption, he expressed thanks for life, love, and connection: “Thank you world, thank you my family… to everyone who’s taken the effort to message, write, post, call or simply remembered. It’s nothing less than an absolute privilege and honor to be alive…” The remarks struck a chord with fans, reflecting Hrithik's thanks not only for the celebrations, but also for the journey of life.
Though the photographs were published on social media, they revealed that the celebration was warm, relaxing, and personal, with the party held on a private yacht surrounded by close relatives and friends.
Among those in the photos were Hrithik's partner, Saba Azad, who was seen smiling and enjoying the day with him; Sussanne Khan, his ex-wife, who joined the gathering in a spirit of friendship and family harmony; their sons, Hrehaan and Hridaan, who added a warm family touch to the celebration; and several close friends and industry colleagues who contributed to the happy atmosphere.
The choice of a boat as the setting reflected Hrithik's preference for intimate, meaningful festivities over large-scale public gatherings.
The Instagram photo dump was only a portion of the birthday love that poured in. Saba Azad shared a series of intimate images with Hrithik, referring to him as her "heart" and wishing him peace, pleasure, satisfying job, and quality time with loved ones. His father, Rakesh Roshan, shared a heartfelt birthday message with a fan edit of Hrithik hugging his younger self, emphasising how much his pride and devotion had grown over time.
His sister, Sunaina Roshan, surprised fans by sharing rare childhood photos of Hrithik, revealing a gentler, nostalgic side of the superstar from his early years. Each of these complementing blogs adds dimension to the story by honouring a life full of love, development, and relationships, rather than simply a birthday.
Beyond family and friends, Hrithik's photo dump triggered an outpouring of love from admirers on social media. Admirers complimented his humility and appreciation, as shown in his caption, the pleasant, inclusive mood of the celebration, and his real friendship with his children, partner, and ex-wife, which was viewed as an example of modern family unity.
