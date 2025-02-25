PHOTOS: Hardik Pandya, Jasmin Walia in Dubai, enjoy beach vacay; their Instagram post goes viral

Hardik Pandya and Jasmin Walia have already fuelled dating rumours. After being seen vacationing in Greece in August 2024, dating allegations began. Last year, Jasmin attended all India vs. Sri Lanka matches in Sri Lanka, where Hardik played.



Actress-singer Jasmin Walia and Indian cricketer Hardik Pandya have reignited relationship rumours with their new social media posts. The rumours started when Jasmin was spotted at the India vs Pakistan Champions Trophy match in Dubai on Sunday, and their seaside photos quickly fanned speculation of a relationship.

Jasmin went to Instagram to post lovely photos from her beach trip, looking effortlessly glamorous while soaking up the sun. Around the same time, Hardik shared photos of himself relaxing on a beach, prompting admirers to wonder if the two were together.

While neither Jasmin nor Hardik have responded to the claims, social media users have quickly drawn parallels, with many noting on the startling similarities in their backgrounds.

Jasmin's picture dump contained selfies. One of the photographs shows her in the gym. Another beach shot shows her in a multicoloured floral-print bikini. She also provided a glimpse of the beach and the meals she ate there.

On the other hand, Hardik shared a series of shirtless photos on Instagram. This isn't the first time the two have fuelled dating rumours.

Rumours about Hardik dating Jasmin first circulated in August 2024, when the two were seen vacationing in the same exotic resort in Greece. They even started following each other on social media, with the cricketer often like her Instagram images.

Jasmin also attended all of the matches in Sri Lanka during last year's India vs Sri Lanka series, which included Hardik. Hardik was formerly married to actress Natasa Stankovic. They announced their divorce last year.

For those unfamiliar, Jasmin rose to prominence in India with the song Bom Diggy Diggy from the 2018 film Sonu Ke Titu Ki Sweety. She is a British singer and actress of Indian origin.

Latest Videos