(PHOTOS) Eid 2025: Hina Khan inspired ethnic outfit for Eid day morning; Check here

Read Full Gallery

Eid 2025: Eid is around the corner. If you are still looking for what to wear this Eid, take inspiration from Hina Khan's wardrobe. Check latest trends here

Eid 2025: Hina Khan is the OG fashionista. Here's are few trending ethnic dress ideas from Hina Khan's wardrobe. Let's dive into this fashion icon's styles

This orange floral anarkali salwar is perfect for Eid morning. This would be the perfect outfit to welcome relatives for that grand Eid dawat. Hina Khan kept it simple with only long earrings as accessories and light makeup.

Hina Khan serves major fashion goals in this dark blue kaftan dress. The light makeup, the high-heels and light bouncy hair, keeps it chic yet trendy for the evening dawat.

Hina Khan serves some major fashion goals in this white anarkali. The small red details and the matching short jacket makes it perfect for Eid fashion goals. ALSO READ: Bigg Boss 18: Hina Khan set to appear for 'Weekend Ka Vaar' with Salman Khan? Read on

Latest Videos