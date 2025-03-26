Telecom secrets: Why your recharge plan lasts 28 days instead of a month

Read Full Gallery

Nowadays, phone usage is unavoidable. There's no doubt that there are more phones than family members in a house. So, recharging is a must. Let's find out about an interesting logic that companies follow in the case of recharges.

Recharge plans

Back then, getting a SIM card meant lifetime free income. We only recharged to make calls. Income calls were free. But now, telecom companies changed their route.

If you leave the SIM aside for a few months, companies are deactivating the SIM. So, you have to recharge with some plan. But do you know the logic behind 28-day validity?

For example, suppose you recharge every month with a 28-day validity plan. You'd have to recharge 13 times a year. You're recharging for 13 months.

That's why many prefer annual validity plans. But they cost more. Compared to 28-day validity, users benefit from a 365-day plan. That's the intention.

