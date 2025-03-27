user
user icon

Soleno Therapeutics Stock Rockets 34% Pre-Market After FDA Approves Prader-Willi Syndrome Drug: Retail Sentiment Peaks

The company expects the drug, the first approved therapy to address hyperphagia in PWS patients, to be available in the U.S. starting April 2025.

Soleno Therapeutics Stock Rockets 34% Pre-Market After FDA Approves Prader-Willi Syndrome Drug: Retail Sentiment Peaks
Stocktwits Inc
Stocktwits Inc
Updated: Mar 27, 2025, 8:00 PM IST

Shares of Soleno Therapeutics (SLNO) rocketed nearly 34% in premarket trading on Thursday after the biopharmaceutical company received approval from the Food and Drug Administration (FDA) for its VYKAT XR extended-release tablets.

If the pre-market gains are sustained, the stock is headed toward its eight-year highs on a closing basis.

In adults, VYKAT XR tablets are used to treat hyperphagia, an intense, persistent sensation of hunger. They are also used to treat children of the age of four or above with Prader-Willi syndrome, a rare genetic neurodevelopmental disorder caused by an abnormality in the gene expression on chromosome 15.

PWS is estimated to occur in one in every 15,000 live births.

The company expects the drug, the first approved therapy to address hyperphagia in PWS patients, to be available in the U.S. starting April 2025. The tablets have to be consumed orally once every day.

CEO Anish Bhatnagar said the approval of VYKAT XR is a significant milestone for Soleno and, most importantly, for the PWS community, who have had no options to treat the most disruptive aspect of this disease.

VYKAT XR is the company’s first commercial product.

Soleno said the common adverse effects identified in 10% or more individuals receiving the drug include hypertrichosis, edema, hyperglycemia, and rash.

On Stocktwits, retail investor sentiment about Soleno jumped further into the ‘extremely bullish’ territory (100/100) accompanied by significant retail chatter over the past 24 hours.

SLNO's Sentiment Meter and Message Volume as of 7:50 a.m. ET on March 27, 2025 | Source: Stocktwits SLNO's Sentiment Meter and Message Volume as of 7:50 a.m. ET on March 27, 2025 | Source: Stocktwits

Stocktwits user comments indicated a positive take on the shares.

Soleno shares gained nearly 7% in 2025 and by over 14% over the past 12 months.

For updates and corrections, email newsroom[at]stocktwits[dot]com.<

For more reliable and latest newswhatsapp subscribe to Asianet Newsable WhatsApp channel by clicking here.
Latest Videos
Follow Us:
Download App:
  • android
  • ios

RELATED STORIES

Bitfarms Stock Recovers Pre-Market On Q4 Profit Surprise, Revenue Growth – Retail Turns Bullish

Bitfarms Stock Recovers Pre-Market On Q4 Profit Surprise, Revenue Growth – Retail Turns Bullish

New Fortress Energy Sells Jamaican Assets, Operations To Excelerate Energy For $1.06B: Stock Tumbles But Retail Cheers The Deal

New Fortress Energy Sells Jamaican Assets, Operations To Excelerate Energy For $1.06B: Stock Tumbles But Retail Cheers The Deal

Dollar Tree Stock Surges On Family Dollar Sale, Q4 Earnings: Retail Stays Extremely Bullish

Dollar Tree Stock Surges On Family Dollar Sale, Q4 Earnings: Retail Stays Extremely Bullish

Paychex Stock Gets Price Target Hikes From Morgan Stanley, Citi Post Q3 Earnings — Retail’s Enthusiastic

Paychex Stock Gets Price Target Hikes From Morgan Stanley, Citi Post Q3 Earnings — Retail’s Enthusiastic

AMD Slides Pre-Market After Jefferies Downgrades Stock Citing Nvidia Dominance, Intel Competition – Retail Sentiment Sours

AMD Slides Pre-Market After Jefferies Downgrades Stock Citing Nvidia Dominance, Intel Competition – Retail Sentiment Sours

Recent Stories

Indore Police arrest 3, including woman, in connection with a woman's murder ddr

MP SHOCKER! Indore woman shot dead over song dispute; three held, online betting racket busted

Putin, Al Nahyan discuss strategic partnership between Russia and UAE ddr

Putin, UAE President discuss strategic ties, back trade and economic cooperation

"Despite being kept in jail for 16 days, didn't seek revenge": Telangana CM recalls his detention during BRS rule in Assembly ddr

Revanth Reddy slams BRS, recalls jail time under KTR's rule: 'Could've taken revenge, but didn't'

Bitfarms Stock Recovers Pre-Market On Q4 Profit Surprise, Revenue Growth – Retail Turns Bullish

Bitfarms Stock Recovers Pre-Market On Q4 Profit Surprise, Revenue Growth – Retail Turns Bullish

New Fortress Energy Sells Jamaican Assets, Operations To Excelerate Energy For $1.06B: Stock Tumbles But Retail Cheers The Deal

New Fortress Energy Sells Jamaican Assets, Operations To Excelerate Energy For $1.06B: Stock Tumbles But Retail Cheers The Deal

Recent Videos

Kunal Kamra's Top 10 Controversies: From 'Heckling' Arnab Goswami to 'Gaddar' Jibe at Eknath Shinde

Kunal Kamra's Top 10 Controversies: From 'Heckling' Arnab Goswami to 'Gaddar' Jibe at Eknath Shinde

Video Icon
Jaya Bachchan Urges Centre for Commemorative Stamps on Deewar & Sholay 50th Anniversary

Jaya Bachchan Urges Centre for Commemorative Stamps on Deewar & Sholay 50th Anniversary

Video Icon
Aamir Khan’s Rare Audition Footage for Laapataa Ladies’ Sub-Inspector Role Released – Watch NOW

Aamir Khan’s Rare Audition Footage for Laapataa Ladies’ Sub-Inspector Role Released – Watch NOW

Video Icon
Jaya Bachchan Urges Centre for Commemorative Stamps on Deewar & Sholay 50th Anniversary

Jaya Bachchan Urges Centre for Commemorative Stamps on Deewar & Sholay 50th Anniversary

Video Icon
Ram Charan Birthday Special: Top 10 Telugu & Hindi Hit Songs for Fans & Music Lovers!

Ram Charan Birthday Special: Top 10 Telugu & Hindi Hit Songs for Fans & Music Lovers!

Video Icon