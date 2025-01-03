PHOTOS: Ajith Kumar's daughter Anoushka celebrates her 17th birthday abroad with family

Ajith Kumar's daughter, Anoushka, celebrated her 17th birthday with family abroad. Photos from the celebration have gone viral on social media.

Ajith Kumar, a renowned Tamil cinema actor, had no film releases last year. This year, two films, 'Vidamuyarchi' and 'Good Bad Ugly', are slated for release. Although 'Vidamuyarchi', Ajith's 62nd film, was announced for a Sankranti release, Lyca Productions unexpectedly declared a delay.

Since filming began in 2023, the movie has been plagued by controversies. Many scenes were shot in Azerbaijan, but weather conditions caused interruptions. Ajith continued his bike tour, but Shalini fell ill during a later filming trip, forcing Ajith to return to India. He is also set to participate in the G5 car race this year.

Despite overcoming numerous obstacles during the filming of 'Vidamuyarchi', Ajith is reportedly upset by Lyca Productions' announcement of the film's postponement from Sankranti. He has traveled abroad with his family for his daughter's birthday celebrations.

Ajith's Family Celebration

Anoushka, daughter of Ajith and Shalini, celebrated her 17th birthday. Photos from the event, featuring Ajith, Shalini, Aadvik, Shalini's sister Shamili, and Richard, are circulating online.

Anoushka's 17th Birthday

'Vidamuyarchi' is expected to release in late January or February. Due to the delay, film analysts suggest 'Good Bad Ugly' might release first. Trisha stars opposite Ajith in both films, directed by Magizh Thirumeni and Adik Ravichandran, respectively.

