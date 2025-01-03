PHOTOS: Ajith Kumar's daughter Anoushka celebrates her 17th birthday abroad with family

Ajith Kumar's daughter, Anoushka, celebrated her 17th birthday with family abroad. Photos from the celebration have gone viral on social media.

article_image1
Author
Nancy Tiwari
First Published Jan 3, 2025, 6:58 PM IST | Last Updated Jan 3, 2025, 6:58 PM IST

Ajith Kumar, a renowned Tamil cinema actor, had no film releases last year. This year, two films, 'Vidamuyarchi' and 'Good Bad Ugly', are slated for release. Although 'Vidamuyarchi', Ajith's 62nd film, was announced for a Sankranti release, Lyca Productions unexpectedly declared a delay.

article_image2

Since filming began in 2023, the movie has been plagued by controversies. Many scenes were shot in Azerbaijan, but weather conditions caused interruptions. Ajith continued his bike tour, but Shalini fell ill during a later filming trip, forcing Ajith to return to India. He is also set to participate in the G5 car race this year.

article_image3

Despite overcoming numerous obstacles during the filming of 'Vidamuyarchi', Ajith is reportedly upset by Lyca Productions' announcement of the film's postponement from Sankranti. He has traveled abroad with his family for his daughter's birthday celebrations.

article_image4

Ajith's Family Celebration

Anoushka, daughter of Ajith and Shalini, celebrated her 17th birthday. Photos from the event, featuring Ajith, Shalini, Aadvik, Shalini's sister Shamili, and Richard, are circulating online.

article_image5

Anoushka's 17th Birthday

'Vidamuyarchi' is expected to release in late January or February. Due to the delay, film analysts suggest 'Good Bad Ugly' might release first. Trisha stars opposite Ajith in both films, directed by Magizh Thirumeni and Adik Ravichandran, respectively.

For more reliable and latest newswhatsapp subscribe to Asianet Newsable WhatsApp channel by clicking here.
Latest Videos
Follow Us:
Download App:
  • android
  • ios

RELATED STORIES

Paatal Lok 2 teaser: Jaideep Ahlawat is back as Hathi Ram Chaudhary;set to release on THIS date RBA

Paatal Lok 2 teaser: Jaideep Ahlawat is back as Hathi Ram Chaudhary;set to release on THIS date

BREAKING: Actor Allu Arjun gets regular bail in Sandhya theatre stampede case gcw

Pushpa 2 actor Allu Arjun granted bail in Sandhya theatre stampede case

Golden Globe Awards 2025: Andrew Garfield to Gal Gadot set to present; Check full list of presenters ATG

Golden Globe Awards 2025: Andrew Garfield to Gal Gadot set to present; Check full list of presenters

Bigg Boss 18: Shrutika Arjun gets emotional, hugs her husband Arjun and son Arav tightly as they reunite NTI

Bigg Boss 18: Shrutika Arjun gets emotional, hugs her husband Arjun and son Arav tightly as they reunite

Armaan Malik, Aashna Shroff groove to Bollywood songs; video goes VIRAL [WATCH] ATG

Armaan Malik, Aashna Shroff groove to Bollywood songs; video goes VIRAL [WATCH]

Recent Stories

SuperCom Stock Surges Pre-Market On Bagging 2 Government Contracts: Retail Eyes More Upside

SuperCom Stock Surges Pre-Market On Bagging 2 Government Contracts: Retail Eyes More Upside

US Steel Stock Drops Pre-Market On Reports Of Biden Blocking Nippon Steel Deal: Retail Sentiment Crumbles

US Steel Stock Drops Pre-Market On Reports Of Biden Blocking Nippon Steel Deal: Retail Sentiment Crumbles

Mumbai 26/11 accused Tahawwur Rana moves US Supreme Court, cites double jeopardy against extradition to India dmn

Mumbai 26/11 accused Tahawwur Rana moves US Supreme Court, cites double jeopardy against extradition to India

RingCentral Slips After Analyst Downgrades Stock Amid Concerns Over Lack Of Near Catalysts

RingCentral Slips After Analyst Downgrades Stock Amid Concerns Over Lack Of Near Catalysts

Carmell, Mustang Bio, Revelation Biosciences Dominate Retail Biotech Talk As 2025 Kicks Off

Carmell, Mustang Bio, Revelation Biosciences Dominate Retail Biotech Talk As 2025 Kicks Off

Recent Videos

Kerala's first seaplane officially launched with flag-off ceremony in Kochi dmn

Kerala's first seaplane officially launched with flag-off ceremony in Kochi

Video Icon
Bengaluru DCM DK Shivakumar MP Tejasvi Surya travel on Nagasandra-Madavara metro opens tomorrow WATCH vkp

Bengaluru: DCM DK Shivakumar, MP Tejasvi Surya travel on Nagasandra-Madavara metro, opens tomorrow (WATCH)

Video Icon
Bengaluru tragedy Drunken man dies after firecracker injury in Konanakunte 6 arrested WATCH vkp

Bengaluru tragedy: Drunken man dies after firecracker injury in Konanakunte; 6 arrested (WATCH)

Video Icon
Massive fire breaks out in illegal Hyderabad firecracker shop, residents evacuated (WATCH) AJR

Massive fire breaks out in illegal Hyderabad firecracker shop, residents evacuated (WATCH)

Video Icon
Heavy rains lash Chennai, city records 6.9 cm in 24 hours; waterlogging in multiple areas (WATCH) AJR

Heavy rains lash Chennai, city records 6.9 cm in 24 hours; waterlogging in multiple areas (WATCH)

Video Icon