PHOTOS: 7 Gorgeous saree looks of Kajal Aggarwal you need to see

Here are 7 saree designs worn by Kajal Aggarwal that you can incorporate into your regular wardrobe. These sarees offer a traditional yet stylish look.

Red Silk saree

This orange and red silk saree with a silver touch on the pallu is a youthful and stylish choice, as seen on Kajal Aggarwal.

Yellow Silk Saree

Wear a yellow saree like Kajal Aggarwal for home or festive occasions. Choose cotton or silk fabric. A mismatched blouse enhances the look.

Green Georgette Saree

Kajal Aggarwal looks traditional in a neon green saree with lace border and embroidery, paired with a maroon blouse.

Maroon Chiffon Saree

For a small party at home, choose a lightweight maroon chiffon saree with subtle star work, styled like Kajal's.

Brown Georgette Saree

Kajal looks sober in a brown georgette saree with lace work. This style is perfect for regular wear and affordable.

Red Banarasi Silk Saree

A Banarasi saree looks beautiful when styled right. Kajal pairs a Banarasi silk saree with a sleeveless blouse.

