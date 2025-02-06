PHOTOS: 7 Gorgeous saree looks of Kajal Aggarwal you need to see

Here are 7 saree designs worn by Kajal Aggarwal that you can incorporate into your regular wardrobe. These sarees offer a traditional yet stylish look.

article_image1
Author
Nancy Tiwari
Updated: Feb 6, 2025, 11:04 AM IST

Explore 7 elegant saree designs inspired by Kajal Aggarwal, perfect for regular wear and special occasions. Get inspired by her traditional yet stylish saree looks.

article_image2

Red Silk saree

This orange and red silk saree with a silver touch on the pallu is a youthful and stylish choice, as seen on Kajal Aggarwal.

article_image3

Yellow Silk Saree

Wear a yellow saree like Kajal Aggarwal for home or festive occasions. Choose cotton or silk fabric. A mismatched blouse enhances the look.

article_image4

Green Georgette Saree

Kajal Aggarwal looks traditional in a neon green saree with lace border and embroidery, paired with a maroon blouse.

 

article_image5

Maroon Chiffon Saree

For a small party at home, choose a lightweight maroon chiffon saree with subtle star work, styled like Kajal's.

article_image6

Brown Georgette Saree

Kajal looks sober in a brown georgette saree with lace work. This style is perfect for regular wear and affordable.

article_image7

Red Banarasi Silk Saree

A Banarasi saree looks beautiful when styled right. Kajal pairs a Banarasi silk saree with a sleeveless blouse.

