Perusu REVIEW: Is Vaibhav Reddy, Sunil Reddy's comedy film worth your money? READ on

Read Full Gallery

c



Perusu X Review: Perusu, a Tamil comedy directed by Ilango Ram, will open in theatres on March 14, 2025. Arun Raj created the soundtrack for the film, which stars Vaibhav Reddy and Sunil Reddy in the key roles.

When two boys discover their father is dead, they are astounded to see that something within him is still alive. What begins as a day of sadness gradually devolved into pandemonium as they attempted to secretly conduct the burial. They must confront their strained relationship and deal with their father's uneasy presence along the journey.

Perusu, a comedy film directed by Ilango Ram, stars Vaibhav Reddy and Sunil Reddy. Niharika, Chandini, Redin Kingsley, and Bala Saravanan, among others, will join them, forming an amusing ensemble.

Ilango Ram wrote and directed Perusu, a Tamil comedy film. The film was produced by Kaarthekeyen S, Harman Baweja, and Hiranya Perera, with Sasi Naga serving as co-producer. Additional co-producers were Kal Raman, S. Somasegar, and Kalyan Subramanian, with Pavan Narendra and Arulmozhithevan Kalimuthu serving as associate producers.

M. Ashok Narayanan became the executive producer. Arun Raj created the film's soundtrack, while Sundaramurthy K.S. handled the background score. Sathya Thilakam was the cameraman, while Sooriya Kumaraguru did the editing. Sunil Villuwamangalath was the art director, while Balaji Jayaraman supplied language and extra writing.

Tapas Nayak directed sound design, while Naushad Ahmed created the outfits. Suresh Chandraa served as the film's PRO, with R. Raj Kumar as the production coordinator and Ganesh PS as the production controller. A.R. Venkat Raghav was the assistant director, while Vinoth did the makeup. Hocus Pocus handled the visual effects, while Bee Studio handled the digital imaging. T.G. Dilip Kumar was the still photographer, while Rajin Krishnan oversaw the promotional design.