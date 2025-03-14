Perusu REVIEW: Is Vaibhav Reddy, Sunil Reddy's comedy film worth your money? READ on

c
 

article_image1
Author
Richa Barua
Published: Mar 14, 2025, 10:14 AM IST

Perusu X Review: Perusu, a Tamil comedy directed by Ilango Ram, will open in theatres on March 14, 2025. Arun Raj created the soundtrack for the film, which stars Vaibhav Reddy and Sunil Reddy in the key roles.

Perusu's promotional efforts drew notice and piqued audiences' interest. 

article_image2

Perusu Storyline

When two boys discover their father is dead, they are astounded to see that something within him is still alive. What begins as a day of sadness gradually devolved into pandemonium as they attempted to secretly conduct the burial. They must confront their strained relationship and deal with their father's uneasy presence along the journey.


article_image3

Perusu's Cast and Crew

Perusu, a comedy film directed by Ilango Ram, stars Vaibhav Reddy and Sunil Reddy. Niharika, Chandini, Redin Kingsley, and Bala Saravanan, among others, will join them, forming an amusing ensemble.

article_image4

Ilango Ram wrote and directed Perusu, a Tamil comedy film. The film was produced by Kaarthekeyen S, Harman Baweja, and Hiranya Perera, with Sasi Naga serving as co-producer. Additional co-producers were Kal Raman, S. Somasegar, and Kalyan Subramanian, with Pavan Narendra and Arulmozhithevan Kalimuthu serving as associate producers. 

article_image5

M. Ashok Narayanan became the executive producer. Arun Raj created the film's soundtrack, while Sundaramurthy K.S. handled the background score. Sathya Thilakam was the cameraman, while Sooriya Kumaraguru did the editing. Sunil Villuwamangalath was the art director, while Balaji Jayaraman supplied language and extra writing. 

Tapas Nayak directed sound design, while Naushad Ahmed created the outfits. Suresh Chandraa served as the film's PRO, with R. Raj Kumar as the production coordinator and Ganesh PS as the production controller. A.R. Venkat Raghav was the assistant director, while Vinoth did the makeup. Hocus Pocus handled the visual effects, while Bee Studio handled the digital imaging. T.G. Dilip Kumar was the still photographer, while Rajin Krishnan oversaw the promotional design.

For more reliable and latest newswhatsapp subscribe to Asianet Newsable WhatsApp channel by clicking here.
Latest Videos
Follow Us:
Download App:
  • android
  • ios

RELATED STORIES

Music maestro Ilaiyaraaja meets CM Stalin in Tamil Nadu for special discussion; Read on NTI

Music maestro Ilaiyaraaja meets CM Stalin in Tamil Nadu for special discussion; Read on

Meghan Markle announces return to podcasting with new show on female founders; Read on NTI

Meghan Markle announces return to podcasting with new show on female founders; Read on

Sikandar: Salman Khan wishes fans vibrant 'Happy Holi' with bold new poster [WATCH] NTI

Sikandar: Salman Khan wishes fans vibrant 'Happy Holi' with bold new poster [WATCH]

WWE: The 5 Most Defining Moments in The Rock vs John Cena Rivalry

WWE: The 5 Most Defining Moments in The Rock vs John Cena Rivalry

WWE: 5 Wrestlers Who Are Real-Life Enemies Behind the Scenes

WWE: 5 Wrestlers Who Are Real-Life Enemies Behind the Scenes

Recent Stories

Yamuna water quality worsens: Faecal coliform hits 160 lakh vs 500 norm, exceeds safe limit by 24 times ddr

Yamuna water quality worsens: Faecal coliform hits 160 lakh vs 500 norm, exceeds safe limit by 24 times

Actress Sona Heiden refuses to act with comedian Vadivelu due to past conflicts; Read on NTI

Actress Sona Heiden refuses to act with comedian Vadivelu due to past conflicts; Read on

Honda Activa EV: Check amazing features, range and other details of electric scooter gcw

Honda Activa EV: Check amazing features, range and other details of electric scooter

Football transfer rumours: Manchester United eye Osimhen swap, Van Dijk set to leave Liverpool and more snt

Football transfer rumours: Manchester United eye Osimhen swap, Van Dijk set to leave Liverpool and more

PHOTOS Alia Bhatt Inspired Lehengas Under Rs 25k Online RBA

(PHOTOS) Alia Bhatt Inspired Lehengas Under Rs 25k Online

Recent Videos

Infographic Hub | Endometriosis: Chronic Disease Affecting 1 in 10 Women Globally

Infographic Hub | Endometriosis: Chronic Disease Affecting 1 in 10 Women Globally

Video Icon
BSF Security Personnel Celebrate Holi at Indo-Pak Border in Jaisalmer | Asianet Newsable

BSF Security Personnel Celebrate Holi at Indo-Pak Border in Jaisalmer | Asianet Newsable

Video Icon
Kerala: Lakhs of Women Take Part in ‘Attukal Pongala’ in Thiruvananthapuram | Asianet Newsable

Kerala: Lakhs of Women Take Part in ‘Attukal Pongala’ in Thiruvananthapuram | Asianet Newsable

Video Icon
Sunita Williams' Return to Earth HITS Snag Again! SpaceX Delays Mission

Sunita Williams' Return to Earth HITS Snag Again! SpaceX Delays Mission

Video Icon
Pakistan Train Hijack Survivors RECOUNT Horrific Ordeal | WATCH

Pakistan Train Hijack Survivors RECOUNT Horrific Ordeal | WATCH

Video Icon