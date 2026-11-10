The announcement of Pawan Kalyan and Anna Konidala's separation after 13 years of marriage has brought renewed attention to the personal life of the Telugu actor and Andhra Pradesh Deputy Chief Minister. While the couple has not disclosed the reason behind their decision to part ways, their joint statement has sparked considerable discussion.

Apart from his successful film career and political responsibilities, Pawan Kalyan is also known for his substantial assets and impressive automobile collection. From luxury SUVs to premium cars, the actor-politician owns several high-value vehicles. Here's a closer look at his net worth, wealth and car collection.

Pawan Kalyan's estimated net worth is frequently reported to be around Rs 120 crore to Rs 150 crore, although there is no independently audited public figure confirming his current personal net worth.

A more reliable reference is his 2024 election affidavit, filed while contesting from Pithapuram in Andhra Pradesh. According to the affidavit, Pawan Kalyan declared total family assets worth approximately Rs 164.53 crore, against liabilities of around Rs 65.77 crore.

His declared assets included movable and immovable properties. The actor-politician reported approximately Rs 60.77 crore in income over five financial years, from 2018-19 to 2022-23.

Based on the affidavit figures, his declared family assets minus liabilities amounted to approximately Rs 98.77 crore. However, this should not be confused with a verified estimate of his current individual net worth, as the asset declaration also includes family holdings.

His earnings come from multiple sources, including Telugu films, production-related activities, investments and his professional engagements. His long-standing popularity in the Telugu film industry has made him one of the most recognisable stars in South Indian cinema.