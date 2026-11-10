Renowned cinematographer Shaji Kumar, known for his work on blockbusters like Pulimurugan and Narasimham, has passed away. Actors Prithviraj Sukumaran and officials expressed deep condolences for the significant loss to the Malayalam film industry.

Renowned Cinematographer Shaji Kumar Passes Away

Renowned cinematographer Shaji Kumar has passed away. Sharing the heartbreaking news about the demise of Shaji Kumar, actor Prithviraj Sukumaran on Instagram wrote, "Rest in peace Shaji cheta!" He also expressed his gratitude to the late cinematographer for the invaluable lessons and countless cherished cinematic memories. "You will always be a big part of my journey in cinema. Thank you for the visuals, the memories, and the lessons," Prithviraj's post read.

Keralam Chief Minister V D Satheesan has also paid his heartfelt condolences. In a post on X, V D Satheesan wrote, "Deeply saddened by the passing of renowned cinematographer Shaji Kumar. Through his exceptional lens, he brought visual magic to blockbusters like 'Thudarum' 'Pulimurugan' and 'Naran'. His sudden demise is a great loss to the Malayalam film industry. My heartfelt condolences to his family and colleagues."

Cinematic Legacy and Career

Shaji Kumar was renowned for his striking visual treatment of mass-action sequences in films such as Pulimurugan, Narasimham and Thudarum, among others. A favourite cinematographer of Mohanlal, he had also worked on the actor’s upcoming film, Athimanoharam. More details regarding Shaji Kumar's demise are awaited. (ANI)

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