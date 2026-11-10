Pawan Kalyan and Anna Konidala have shared that they've decided to call it quits after a 13-year-long marriage. Here's what the couple had to say about their divorce and why they've decided to end things.

News of Telugu superstar and Andhra Pradesh Deputy Chief Minister Pawan Kalyan's separation from his third wife, Anna Konidala has raised quite a few questions. They announced their decision to part ways after 13 years of marriage, but fans are curious to know why they decided to take this step. Has Pawan Kalyan given any reason?

Pawan Kalyan and Anna Konidala Divorce Reasons

As of now, there is no news of either party confirming the reasons behind Their Separation. In their joint statement released on Monday, November 9, they stated that they mutually decided to part ways.

But there was no information given as to why the pair decided to split up. There has been no official confirmation that there were personal issues, career commitments or anything else involved in Their Separation.

It has been reported that the pair have been talking about separating for a while. It has also been reported that a divorce petition was filed at the Family Court. However, no further information has been shared by the pair.

What Did Pawan Kalyan And Anna Have To Say?

The couple have said that while they are separating, they will still remain friends. They have also confirmed that their children will always come first.

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Pawan and Anna married back in September 2013 under the Special Marriage Act and have two children. They have asked for some privacy going forward.