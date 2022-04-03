Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    Prabhu Deva, Nayanthara break-up: When actress opened up about the separation

    First Published Apr 3, 2022, 12:04 PM IST

    Nayanthara and Prabhu Deva were going to marry, but due to many personal reasons, the couple had to call it quits; know what happened 

    Nayanthara has faced heartbreak and grief. But she is now in a much better place with her filmmaker beau Vignesh Shivan. Both while filming his directorial Naanum Rowdy Dhaan in 2015, and the two have been setting significant relationship goals ever since.
     

    Nayanthara has previously declared her engagement to Vignesh, with whom she has been in a live-in relationship for several years. Nayanthara confirmed on a talk programme about her engagement ring in one of the photographs with Vignesh, saying, "It was my wedding ring. We are a private couple, therefore we did not want a big ceremony. We will surely notify everyone if we decide to marry. Our wedding took place in the company of close family members. We haven't agreed on a date for our wedding yet."
     

    Did you know that Nayanthara was allegedly in a relationship with Prabhu Deva long back? In a previous interview, Nayanthara discussed her break-up with the filmmaker.
     

    Prabhu Deva and Nayanthara had been dating for over three and a half years. The actress, without hesitation, said that she was not over the relationship too.
     

    There were rumours that Nayanthara and Prabhu Deva were planning to marry in June 2009. Due to various personal circumstances and reasons, they could not make their relationship official.
     

    Nayanthara had once stated, "I'm not sure if it's fate or what, but it simply didn't work." She went on to say, "We were probably not meant to be together." Also Read: Pictures out: Has Nayanthara secretly married Vignesh Shivan?

    When Prabhudeva's wife Latha learned about his rumoured affair with Nayanthara, she dragged the matters to court by reportedly alleging that Prabhudeva was not financially supporting the family due to his "extra-marital affair with Nayanthara."  Also Read: Are Nayanthara, Vignesh Shivan planning to have a baby? Here's what we know

    Things were becoming worse by the day before Latha and Prabhudeva decided to divorce after 16 years of marriage in July 2010. While many anticipated Prabhudeva to marry Nayanthara now that he is formally divorced, their relationship did not last. After barely a year of living together, they called it quits. Also Read: Are Nayanthara, Vignesh Shivan planning to have a baby? Here's what we know

