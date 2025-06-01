English

6 iconic films of Nikhil Siddhartha that everyone must watch

entertainment Jun 01 2025
Author: Meghana Tatiparthy Image Credits:Social Media
Happy Days

This coming-of-age film beautifully captures the friendships, struggles, and joys of college life, making it a cult favorite among young audiences.

Image credits: Social Media
Karthikeya

Blending suspense with mythology, this film follows a medical student unraveling the secrets of a mysterious temple, leading to unexpected revelations.

Image credits: Social Media
Ekkadiki Pothavu Chinnavada

This gripping thriller combines romance and paranormal elements, keeping viewers hooked with its unpredictable twists.

Image credits: Social Media
Karthikeya 2

Expanding on the mystery of the first film, this sequel takes the protagonist on a spiritual and adventurous quest, uncovering ancient secrets.

Image credits: Social Media
18 Pages

This romantic drama explores love beyond technology, as a man falls for a woman through the pages of her lost diary.

Image credits: Social Media
Spy

This espionage drama follows a RAW agent uncovering a dangerous conspiracy, packed with intense action and suspense.

Image credits: Social Media

