6 iconic films of Nikhil Siddhartha that everyone must watch

This coming-of-age film beautifully captures the friendships, struggles, and joys of college life, making it a cult favorite among young audiences.
Blending suspense with mythology, this film follows a medical student unraveling the secrets of a mysterious temple, leading to unexpected revelations.
This gripping thriller combines romance and paranormal elements, keeping viewers hooked with its unpredictable twists.
Expanding on the mystery of the first film, this sequel takes the protagonist on a spiritual and adventurous quest, uncovering ancient secrets.
This romantic drama explores love beyond technology, as a man falls for a woman through the pages of her lost diary.
This espionage drama follows a RAW agent uncovering a dangerous conspiracy, packed with intense action and suspense.
Chhaava to Raid 2: Top 10 highest-grossing films of 2025 so far
Bigg Boss 19: Makers reportedly approach these 8 celebs for the show
Nayanthara, Vignesh Shivan enjoy family time in Amsterdam [PHOTOS]
Shocking celebrity breakups and affairs that made headlines