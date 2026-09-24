The Paradise has scale, powerful performances and some genuinely impressive action blocks, but the emotional core and screenplay do not match the ambition. The film could have worked better with a tighter second half and greater focus on the Savaris’ struggle. Meanwhile, people have started sharing their reactions to the film on X. Here is what viewers are saying about Nani’s performance, the action sequences and the overall movie.succeeds.

It's unbelievable



Nani's the Paradise movie is getting negetive reviews.



Even someone said Paradise is worst than Toxic, another one said first half is good but 2nd half is intolerable.



It's really a bad movie or its Paid negativity against #Nani movie ??



I have full faith… pic.twitter.com/MMn8KHq8y3 — Zingoor (@Zingoorr) September 23, 2026