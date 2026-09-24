Aadar Jain and Alekha Advani have officially registered their marriage in Mumbai, around a year and a half after celebrating their wedding. Aadar shared pictures from the registration ceremony on social media on Wednesday, September 23.

The couple was seen signing the necessary legal documents before posing together for photographs. Aadar also gave the occasion a playful touch with his caption, writing, “Trial period: OVER. No returns, no exchanges, no take-backs!”

He went on to refer to the couple as “Officially Mr. & Mrs. Jain” and expressed gratitude to Ganpati Bappa for blessing their relationship.