Panchayat 4 to Family Man 3: 6 upcoming web series set to release on OTT
Exciting news for fans! The new seasons of several highly anticipated web series are coming soon to various OTT platforms
| Published : May 12 2025, 11:22 AM
2 Min read
17
Image Credit : instagram
The craze for web series has increased among fans in recent times. The teaser of Panchayat 4 was released recently. Apart from this, many more series are ready to stream.
27
Image Credit : instagram
Jitendra Kumar and Neena Gupta's web series Panchayat season 4 is coming. It can be seen on Amazon Prime Video on July 2.
37
Image Credit : instagram
The third season of Manoj Bajpayee's web series The Family Man is also coming. The third season of the series with Jaideep Ahlawat will release on Amazon Prime Video in November this year.
47
Image Credit : instagram
The third season of the crime thriller Asur is also coming. The series starring Arshad Warsi, Barun Sobti, and Anupriya Goenka will stream on Jio Hotstar later this year or early 2026.
57
Image Credit : instagram
Everyone is eagerly waiting for Pankaj Tripathi and Ali Fazal's web series Mirzapur 4. Currently, no update has been revealed regarding the release of the new season of Mirzapur. The series will stream on Amazon Prime.
67
Image Credit : instagram
The first part of Shahid Kapoor and Vijay Sethupathi's web series Farzi was tremendous. Fans are now waiting for its second season. Season 2 may stream on Amazon Prime in December 2025 or early 2026.
77
Image Credit : instagram
There are also discussions about Rana Daggubati and Venkatesh's crime series Rana Naidu 2. Rana Naidu season 2 may stream on Netflix this month.
