7 must-watch webseries/movies by Zoya Akhtar

Gully Boy to Made In Heaven are 7 movies/ Web series by the talented director Zoya Akhtar. Her coveted film 'The Archies' released yesterday on Netflix
Follows three friends on a transformative road trip through Spain. The film explores friendship, love, and self-discovery as the characters confront their fears and insecurities
The tales are interconnected and explore supernatural elements, psychological horror, and the eerie aspects of human existence
Dil Dhadakne Do explores familial complexities during a luxurious cruise, unraveling societal expectations and individual aspirations within a wealthy family
Gully Boy is a compelling tale of an aspiring rapper from Mumbai's slums, showcasing his journey to break free from socio-economic constraints
Luck By Chance provides a behind-the-scenes look into Bollywood, depicting the challenges and opportunities faced by aspiring actors
Made in Heaven is a web series that intricately weaves together stories of high-profile Indian weddings, revealing societal prejudices, familial dynamics, and personal struggles
A noir film set in 1960s Bombay, exploring crime, corruption, and ambition. The narrative follows a jazz club owner and a passionate journalist caught in a web of deceit