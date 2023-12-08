Entertainment

7 must-watch webseries/movies by Zoya Akhtar

Gully Boy to Made In Heaven are 7 movies/ Web series by the talented director Zoya Akhtar. Her coveted film 'The Archies' released yesterday on Netflix

Image credits: IMdb

Zindagi Na Milegi Dobara

Follows three friends on a transformative road trip through Spain. The film explores friendship, love, and self-discovery as the characters confront their fears and insecurities

Image credits: IMdb

Ghost Stories

The tales are interconnected and explore supernatural elements, psychological horror, and the eerie aspects of human existence

Image credits: IMdb

Dil Dhadakne Do

Dil Dhadakne Do explores familial complexities during a luxurious cruise, unraveling societal expectations and individual aspirations within a wealthy family

Image credits: IMdb

Gully Boy

Gully Boy is a compelling tale of an aspiring rapper from Mumbai's slums, showcasing his journey to break free from socio-economic constraints

Image credits: IMdb

Luck By Chance

Luck By Chance provides a behind-the-scenes look into Bollywood, depicting the challenges and opportunities faced by aspiring actors

Image credits: IMdb

Made In Heaven

Made in Heaven is a web series that intricately weaves together stories of high-profile Indian weddings, revealing societal prejudices, familial dynamics, and personal struggles

Image credits: IMdb

Bombay Velvet

A noir film set in 1960s Bombay, exploring crime, corruption, and ambition. The narrative follows a jazz club owner and a passionate journalist caught in a web of deceit

Image credits: IMdb
Find Next One