Painkili OTT Release: JioHotstar or Manorama Max? Where to watch Sajin Gopu, Anaswara Rajan's romantic comedy

Published: Mar 13, 2025, 10:35 AM IST

Painkili OTT Release: Painkili, a Malayalam love drama, will be released in theatres on February 14, 2025, which coincides with Valentine's Day. Jithu Madhavan writes the film and marks Sreejith Babu's directorial debut. It stars Sajin Gopu, Anaswara Rajan, and Roshan Shanavas. Painkili, co-produced by actor Fahadh Faasil and Jithu Madhavan, examines themes of love and relationships against a tragic setting.

According to sources, Painkili will shortly launch on the OTT platform Manorama Max. However, no official streaming date has been revealed yet. An official update on the film's digital distribution is expected.

 


Painkili's Storyline

Painkili tells the narrative of Suku, who pretends to be mad to avoid the authorities but surprisingly falls in love in the process.

 

Painkili Cast & Crew

Painkili stars Sajin Gopu, Anaswara Rajan, Jisma Vimal, and Roshan Shanavas in key roles, with Chandu Salimkumar, Abu Salim, Riyas Khan, and Lijo Jose Pellissery in supporting parts. The film stars a diverse cast, each of whom contributes to the tale. Sreejith Babu directed Painkili, which Jithu Madhavan scripted. Fahadh Faasil and Jithu Madhavan produced the film through their respective production companies, Fahadh Faasil & Friends and Urban Animal.

Arjun Sethu did the cinematography, while Justin Varghese created the music with lyrics written by Vinayak Sasikumar. Kiran Das was the editor, while Vishnu Govind was in charge of audiography. Vivek Harshan cut the trailer.

Kripesh Ayyappankutty was the art director, Veda choreographed and Mashar Hamsa designed the costumes. Kalai Kingson organised the film's thrills, while RG Wayanadan handled the makeup. Executive producer Mohsin Khais and production controller Vimal Vijay oversaw the production, while Sreeraj SV managed financial control. Bhavana Release released Painkili.

The crew also comprised chief associate director Arun Appukuttan, as well as associate directors Abhi Easwar and Faisal Muhammed. Poetic handled post-production work, with Srik Varier as colourist and Team VFX Studio in charge of visual effects. Iris Studio created the animation and title graphics, with Yellowtooth designing the artwork and Abhilash Chacko designing the title. Still photography was done by Rohith K Suresh, with Dripwave Collective in charge of internet advertisements. Athira Diljith served as the film's public relations officer, while Snakeplant LLP handled visual promotion. 

