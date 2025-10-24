- Home
- Entertainment
- OTT Releases THIS Week: Param Sundari to Kurukshetra Part 2; 5 Series/Movies To Watch Online
OTT Releases THIS Week: Param Sundari to Kurukshetra Part 2; 5 Series/Movies To Watch Online
OTT Releases THIS Week: This Friday, October 24, brings a wave of exciting OTT releases across Netflix, Prime Video, and JioHotstar. From epic dramas to thrilling adventures, this weekend promises non-stop entertainment for every mood. Check List
OTT Releases
OTT Releases THIS Week: This Friday, October 24, promises a packed slate of entertainment across streaming platforms, offering something for every kind of viewer. Whether you crave intense thrillers, heartfelt dramas, or epic mythological sagas, the digital lineup is set to deliver a binge-worthy weekend filled with emotion, action, and suspense
Kurukshetra – Part 2
Where to Watch: Netflix
Netflix continues its animated retelling of the Mahabharata with Kurukshetra – Part 2. The second installment delves deeper into the legendary war for the throne of Hastinapur, chronicling the moral conflicts and fierce rivalries between the Pandava brothers and their adversaries. With rich visuals and a gripping narrative, the series brings ancient Indian mythology to life for a new generation.
Eden
Where to Watch: Amazon Prime Video
Academy Award-winning director Ron Howard returns with Eden, a period drama inspired by true events. The film follows a group of European settlers in the early 19th century who attempt to establish a new society on a remote island in the Galapagos. Their utopian dream soon turns dark as tensions rise, echoing real-life events documented in The Galapagos Affair: Satan Came to Eden.
Param Sundari
Where to Watch: Amazon Prime Video
After a successful theatrical run, Param Sundari is making its digital debut. The romantic drama stars Sidharth Malhotra and Janhvi Kapoor as Param and Sundari—two individuals from entirely different cultural backgrounds who unexpectedly fall in love. Set against the contrasting worlds of North and South India, the film explores how love transcends regional boundaries, blending charm, music, and emotion in equal measure.
Shakthi Thirumagan
Where to Watch: JioHotstar
Vijay Antony’s Shakthi Thirumagan finally arrives on OTT after its big-screen release. The film follows Kittu, a naïve government lobbyist who finds himself caught between morality and power while working for a corrupt industrialist. When personal tragedy strikes, his transformation from a loyal worker to a vengeful rebel forms the crux of this emotionally charged drama.
A House of Dynamite
Where to Watch: Netflix
For those in the mood for edge-of-the-seat suspense, A House of Dynamite delivers high-octane thrills. The story unfolds at Fort Greely, Alaska, where a radar system detects a potential nuclear missile threat. As panic spreads, the U.S. President and his defense team must race against time to neutralize the danger before catastrophe strikes Chicago. The film is a tense political thriller that explores leadership under pressure and the weight of impossible decisions.