Image Credit : IMDb

Where to Watch: Netflix

For those in the mood for edge-of-the-seat suspense, A House of Dynamite delivers high-octane thrills. The story unfolds at Fort Greely, Alaska, where a radar system detects a potential nuclear missile threat. As panic spreads, the U.S. President and his defense team must race against time to neutralize the danger before catastrophe strikes Chicago. The film is a tense political thriller that explores leadership under pressure and the weight of impossible decisions.